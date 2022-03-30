“Don’t overcomplicate it! Giannis is easily MVP!”: Colin Cowherd comes out with massively controversial take on the award despite competition from Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid

Colin Cowherd explains why he believes it is Giannis Antetokounmpo who should win MVP at the end of the regular season

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the best basketball on the whole planet right now? Yes, he is.

We don’t know about you, but to us, it almost seems like Giannis has little to no weaknesses in his game. The man is a 6’11” freight train that can not only get his own buckets, shut down any opposing player on defense, but also make plays even at the most crucial times for his teammates.

To those that are wondering about it, yes his shooting is still a bit suspect. But, given that his free throw shooting has improved so dramatically in a matter of just a couple of seasons (72% this year), it’s likely his long-ball will come around too.

Overall, Giannis is on another level. Elite at both ends, an amazing leader, and of course, clutch to boot. But, does that warrant him winning Most Valuable Player over the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic?

Well, Colin Cowherd most certainly believes so.

Also Read: “Giannis’s points are an absolute guarantee!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk about the Bucks’ MVP and shower him with the ultimate praise

Colin Cowherd announces his choice to win MVP, as Giannis Antetokounmpo

We know that plenty of people will be absolutely incensed by this opinion. But, before a stake is driven through his heart for his announcement, how about we let the analyst explain himself a bit here?

“Let’s stop finding ways to confuse simple arguments. Giannis is the most valuable player — clutch, late games, both ends.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/kT3vG3AQ1i — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 30, 2022

Now, we won’t lie, that isn’t a bad argument at all. And frankly, it isn’t like Giannis isn’t already one of the top three candidates for the award, this season.

Do we think him winning it over Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid is a forgone conclusion?

No. Not quite just yet.

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 7-foot Russell Westbrook”: Shaquille O’Neal highlights the difference-maker between the Greek Freak and The Process