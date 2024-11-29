“Don’t See No Leaders”: Kevin Garnett Scoffs at Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets’ Contender Status

The Denver Nuggets won an NBA championship just two seasons ago and have been a consistent 50-win team for the past few seasons. But some believe that the streak of their dominance may be coming to an end. Currently sitting with a 10-7 record at the seventh spot in the Western Conference, the Nuggets have prompted reasonable doubts this season due to their lack of leadership and firepower.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett is among those who have made it known that they are no longer a believer in the 2023 NBA Champions. When citing title-contending teams in the Western Conference on his podcast, KG Certified, the Big Ticket noted that the Nikola Jokic-led side doesn’t make the cut for him.

“Denver doesn’t look like they’re at the party. Joker just came back… I don’t see no leaders out there, dog. I see Westbrook might be the only leader that I watch that’s trying to lead”, KG said when discussing contenders in the Western Conference.

It’s also hard to disagree that the team’s depth has taken a notable hit since the franchise won its first title. Denver has relinquished several key guards and wings via free agency, including vital cogs of their championship core like Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and Reggie Jackson.

Last summer, the Nuggets lost another important three-and-D option in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who moved on in favor of a multi-year deal with the Orlando Magic.

Pierce believes the downfall of the Nuggets, or any former champion, comes with losing the vital role players that turn playoff teams into champions. This season, it’s clear the team lacks consistency behind their starters.

“This is the problem, when you have a championship team and you let little pieces just go, that hurts a team. Losing KCP, losing Brown the year before that…them pieces hurt,” Pierce said.

It must also be noted that the Joker lacks a legitimate All-Star running mate who can take the load off his back now and then. Westbrook could have been that option, but the 2017 MVP’s shooting woes have only accentuated the Nuggets’ distress.

Jamal Murray admits the Nuggets have been tired and unfocused

While Denver has had quite a few moving pieces over the last couple years, the players that have stuck around for the long haul in the Mile High City have been forced to take on larger roles in the absence of their departed teammates. This includes Jamal Murray.

Following Denver’s blowout loss to the New York Knicks, Murray admitted that the team’s slow start can be attributed to exhaustion and lack of focus.

“It’s a long season. Guys have lives outside of basketball. We just beat LA in LA. We’ve got some guys who live in LA, so stayed in LA. I don’t think the focus was there from everybody, and that’s what happens when you don’t have the focus,” he said.

Jamal Murray on Denver’s 145-118 blowout LOSS to the New York Knicks: “It’s a long season. Guys have lives outside of basketball. We just beat LA in LA. We’ve got some guys who live in LA, so stayed in LA. I don’t think the focus was there from everybody, and that’s what… pic.twitter.com/VuvtzDZhsJ — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) November 26, 2024

Denver has boasted one of the NBA’s best starting lineups for several seasons now, but it’s clear the massive payroll of their core is hurting the rest of the roster. The Nuggets will need to refocus and may need to bring in some depth if the franchise hopes to remain among the West’s elite.