“Don’t Think I Could Be a Better Complement”: Jimmy Butler Compares Stephen Curry to a Lion, Talks About Opposites Attracting

Jimmy Butler made his Warriors debut tonight against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Initially, it wasn’t going so well for Stephen Curry’s Warriors as they were once trailing by 24 points. However, in the second half, the new Dubs duo turned up the heat and blew the Bulls’ chances of recovering from their onslaught.

At the post-game presser, Butler heaped praise on Curry, comparing him to a lion. Butler referred to the “Opposites attract” theory to claim that despite their different styles of playing, Steph and he complement each other’s game very well.

He said, “I don’t think I could be a better complement to him and vice versa. In a sense that they’re [the defense] not leaving him ever, probably two people. There’s so much space w/everyone else, I get the easy job.”

Butler said it’s a pleasure to play alongside someone as special as Steph. The forward’s lion comparison came up while describing Steph’s killer instinct.

He said, “You talk about killer. You talk about a lion. Somebody that wants to win, that’s going for the kill every time. That’s who he is. That’s who he’s been for a very long time.”

Butler said that he’s ready to be Steph’s teammate and go on this new journey alongside him. He hopes he will get to do it for a very long time.

At the beginning of the game, the Warriors weren’t looking great as a unit. Steph was struggling to score in the first half and the rest of the team was unable to match up to the Bulls. The duo then dominated the third quarter with the Warriors superstar adding 24 points to his tally in the quarter.

Steph finished the game with 34 points, four rebounds, six assists, and a block. He shot 10 of 19 from the field and 8 of 16 from the distance. Butler also got into the action, finishing the game with 25 points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 7 of 12 from the field to get the Warriors to a 21-point win.

Unbelievable debut of the new-look Warriors 😤 🔵Jimmy Butler: 25 PTS | 4 AST | 58% FG

The six-time All-Star was brilliant in the paint. From cruising to the rim against a good defense to drawing fouls, he did everything right in his first game for the Dub Nation. He made 11 of his 13 free-throw attempts as well.