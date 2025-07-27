“Always Hyping Me Up”: Steph Curry Confesses Reaching Out to Barack Obama For Advice

It’s a common practice for NBA players to reach out to the greats of the past for advice. Kobe Bryant sought out the tutelage of Michael Jordan. LeBron James worked with Hakeem Olajuwon to improve his footwork. Stephen Curry followed the same principle but didn’t reach out to a figure within the sport. Instead, he approached the 44th president of the United States.

Advertisement

One of Barack Obama’s most admirable traits was how personable he was with people. No matter the gender, race or creed, the 44th POTUS found a way to make people feel comfortable. He was no different with athletes.

As a matter of fact, Obama himself is a huge basketball fan. He would host private basketball games at the White House, which featured some of the best in the NBA. Among the stars he held a good rapport with was Curry.

It wasn’t an overnight development to grow their relationship. But Curry managed to form quite a connection with Obama; a connection so strong that he reaches out to the former president for advice.

“President Obama’s been an unbelievable voice for me in terms of certain things,” Curry said on 360 With Speedy. “I can just call him, ask a question.”

Obama may have never played a second in the NBA, but he has plenty of life experiences to share. It wasn’t an easy path to becoming the first black president in the history of the United States.

He understands the importance of remaining positive during tough times. It doesn’t hurt that he sees the talent and skill that is within Curry.

“He’s always hyping me up on the court,” Curry said.

The four-time NBA champion’s relationship with the Obama family isn’t just with the former president. He has recently strengthened his bond with former First Lady Michelle Obama. The two have partnered together for the release of her nutrition drink company, PLEZi.

“To have something that we get to do with Michele and something she’s passionate about for a while … That’s a big deal. It’s still surreal to even talk like that. But that’s good people to be partners with,” Curry said.

Curry hopes that his connection with the Obama family continues to flourish in all facets. Their relationship is a testimony to how sports can truly bring people of different statuses together.