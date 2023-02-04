HomeSearch

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the Heat? Milwaukee Release Injury Report for 2023 NBA All-Star Eastern Conference Captain  

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 04/02/2023

Feb 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to get around Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

With his 3rd 50-point game in the last 30 days, Giannis Antetokounmpo has firmly stamped his credentials as the best player in the league. But being listed as probable in the previous game and still featuring has fans wondering if the status is changed or if he will play vs the Miami Heat tonight.

The Greek Freak is starting to heat up at the right time. With the playoff approaching Giannis’ role has been slightly modified and he is at the height of his scoring prowess.

Averaging 32.5 points per game, he is an unstoppable force. But Bucks faithful want to know if he will feature tonight vs the Miami Heat.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Miami Heat tonight? Milwaukee Bucks release injury report ahead of the homestand

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as Probable in the latest injury report from the Milwaukee Bucks. The reason is a soreness in his right knee.

And while the problems don’t seem too troublesome, the Bucks are exercising caution.

Marjon Beauchamp is also listed as out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

While Giannis might not be as high up on the MVP ladder as he would like to be, he is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best player in the world.

He has shown that when it matters he comes clutch. Stat lines of 32.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg, and 5.3 apg highlight his ridiculous output this year.

The Bucks sit just 1.5 games shy of the 1st seed in the West and are looking like a formidable team to vie for the title.

