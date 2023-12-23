“Stephen Curry Being the Little Bro to Chris Paul”: Jamal Crawford Calls Out ‘Weirdness’ on Seeing CP3 in Warriors Jersey

Jamal Crawford made an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast and spoke to Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles about several topics. Among the many points of discussion, the panel spoke about the weirdness of seeing Chris Paul in Golden State Warriors colors.

Advertisement

Crawford was a teammate of Paul’s during the Los Angeles Clippers’ Lob City era. This same Clippers squad was the final team to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the playoff before their championship run began.

“Bro, we were the last team to put the Warriors out before they went on their championship run,” Crawford said.

Advertisement

Jamal Crawford also shed light on the famous State Farm commercial in which Stephen Curry is playing the “little bro” role to Chris Paul. From their stint in the State Farm commercial from a decade ago to sharing the court, Crawford is weirded out seeing CP3 don the GSW jersey.

“I remember like Steph being the little bro in State Farm commercials with CP. So, to see them together is crazy. I just saw him two weeks ago when I called a game, it’s just weird even seeing him in that color… It just looks weird,” Crawford revealed.

Chris Paul has played in the Western Conference for the entirety of his 19-year career. From the beginning of the 2010s to the last season, Chris Paul battled it out against the Bay Area side on numerous occasions. Considering CP3’s rivalry with the Warriors, and Curry in particular, it is hard to disagree with Jamal Crawford regarding the weirdness of Paul’s move.

Chris Paul is leading the Warriors’ second unit

Initially, just like several enthusiasts and analysts, even Chris Paul felt weird about the move. Following the very first game of the season, The Point God admitted that he wasn’t accustomed to the Chase Center cheering for him.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t help but laugh. That was a first,” Chris Paul on the Warriors’ support.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1717060141089251726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With Stephen Curry already running the point guard position for Steve Kerr’s side, fans wondered how Chris Paul would fit in the roster. After the first few games, the coaching staff decided that it would be for the best if the 38-year-old came off the bench.

Even though Paul had differing opinions about being demoted to the bench, he has been fulfilling his role exceptionally well. Paul has been doing a phenomenal job leading the team’s second unit – Dario Saric, Mooses Mody, and Andrew Wiggins, among others.

Coming off the bench, the 6-footer point guard has been averaging 7.1 assists per game while committing merely 1.1 turnovers. Apart from being an excellent mentor figure to the youngsters on the team, Paul’s addition to the roster has helped in containing the turnover issue that the Warriors have faced over the past few seasons.