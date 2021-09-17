“Kobe Bryant used to listen to a serial killer for his pre-game ritual”: When the Lakers legend revealed his ‘psychotic’ pre-game ritual for big matches

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once revealed a self-admittedly psychotic pre-game ritual he used to implement ahead of big matches

What can we really say about Kobe Bryant that hasn’t been said already?

The man was the definition of a perfectionist, not only when it came to basketball, but essentially anything he decided to do in his life. And with this need for perfection, came the Mamba mentality.

When the Lakers legend wanted to be locked into something, he used to almost switch his personality entirely. He went from being perhaps one of the more down-to-earth and nicer people off the court, to someone who wanted to murder you on it. Yeah, needless to say, you didn’t want to go up against the man.

Now, while this mentality stuck with him for basically all of his games, it always seemed like the star added a dollop extra during big games. And back in 2019, he revealed his… strange pre-game ritual to make that happen.

Kobe Bryant preferred to listen to the Halloween theme on repeat before a big game

We weren’t kidding when we said this man would kill you if you were to go up against him on the court. You want proof? Sure, of course, you do!

Take a look at the YouTube clip below to find what you need.

“It’s like an actor getting ready for a film… You gotta put yourself in that cage. When you’re in that cage, you are that character. When you leave there, it’s something completely different, but when I’m in that cage, bro, don’t f****** touch me. Don’t talk to me. Just leave me alone.

There used to be certain games, like certain key games — I don’t think I’ve ever said this before. This kinda makes me seem very psychotic but whatever. I used to play the Halloween theme song over and over and over in my headphones.”

When prompted, he continued further on the topic.

“It was important that it was Michael Myers because the mask itself was void of emotion,” he said. “It has nothing to do with hype, and it has nothing to do with camaraderie. It’s a stone-cold killer.

I would listen to that song over and over and over. That’s when you know you better run. It’s going to be a tough night.”

Simply put, Mr. Kobe Bean Bryant used to LITERALLY project himself to be a serial killer prior to the game.

Need we say more?

