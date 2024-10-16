“Don’t Think You Can Avoid Feelings Getting Hurt”: Stephen Curry Addresses Having 13 Potential Rotation Players

Before the Golden State Warriors’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry briefly chatted with the media. He was asked about the rotation situation within the team in the forthcoming season. Considering 13 players on the roster have a case to be in the rotation, some feelings are bound to get hurt.

However, Steph is not bothered by all that at all. On the contrary, he actually thinks it’s a good problem to have in the team. The four-time NBA Champion told reporters, “I don’t think you can avoid feelings getting hurt, which is not a bad thing though. It’s a part of the NBA.”

“It’s a part of our specific team probably at the highest of levels because you have 13 guys that can argue they should be in a legitimate rotation.”

The Warriors have 13 players with a case to be in the rotation. It’s inevitable that a few will be left out to open the season. Steph Curry: “I don’t think you can avoid feelings getting hurt, which is not a bad thing though. It’s a part of the NBA.” pic.twitter.com/m3wrly3eNt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2024

Steph said that even though he understands the urge in every player to prove their worth, there are limited minutes on the clock and coach Steve Kerr is going to do the best he can to choose the right set of guys to rep the Dubs. The Warriors will play their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on the 23rd of October.