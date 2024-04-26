Does LeBron James Use Steroids? Russell Westbrook’s Former Teammate Has the Answer

LeBron James has broken all conventional norms and expectations for a 38-year-old player in the NBA. The King amazingly still continues to dominate in his 21st season, playing similarly to an athlete in their peak or in the early 30s age range. During his 21 years in the league, while there has been a slight decline after the end of his prime, he still continues to be the best in the league. And it’s due to this almost unnatural longevity that many fans have often wondered if the King uses Performance Enhancement Drugs (PEDs).

In a recent appearance on VladTV, Russell Westbrook’s former OKC Thunder teammate Sebastian Telfair touched upon the topic while talking about LeBron James’ high school rival, Lenny Cooke. Cooke was once the highest-rated high-school prospect in 2001 until LeBron James dethroned him from this position the very same year.

On this note, Telfair highlighted how many have accused LeBron James of using PEDs such as steroids in the league. Rebuking this outrageous allegation, 2004’s Mr. Basketball award winner said,

“If Bron’s using steroids, he [has] been using steroids when we was kids. F**k are y’all talking about? He’s better than everyone ’cause he’s using steroids? Bullsh*t. He’s been better than the rest of us, I don’t wanna hear this. Sterioids, my a**.”

The allegations regarding James using PEDs aren’t anything new. Earlier this season, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett made a shocking statement about the King being involved with PEDs, something that turned heads around the league. The former Boston man’s accusations alluded to the controversy surrounding the Biogenesis wellness clinic and LeBron’s alleged involvement. However, the Lakers star was cleared after a DEA investigation, which shows the allegations were nothing but a farce.

LeBron James has maintained a healthy routine since Day 1 of playing basketball

LeBron James has maintained a strict regimen to take care of his body since his childhood. As Sebastian Telfair highlighted, James was already surpassing his contemporaries in high school, all thanks to him working on his body from the very beginning. The King still continues to maintain this healthy routine, that allows him to perform at his peak at the highest level of professional basketball.

James has conditioned his body to fit with his workout regimen, with fitness and recovery being a core part of his daily routine. According to NBC Sports, Maverick Carter once said how the King spends about $1.5 million a year on maintaining this regimen. Without an impressive commitment to fitness, no player reaches close to the kind of longevity that James has shown. LeBron’s consistency and relentlessness are the only reasons why he is still one of the best players in the world at 39 years old.