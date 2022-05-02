“Don’t want Draymond Green to have a repeat of what happened in 2016 against LeBron James”: Skip Bayless does not believe Warriors’ star’s action deserved a Flagrant-2 Penalty

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless sides with Draymond Green about his ejection, says the actions did not warrant a Flagrant-2 call

Yesterday, we saw the NBA Conference Semi-Finals kick-off. The defending champions, Milwaukee Bucks held their ground without Khris Middleton against the Boston Celtics. Moving on to the second game of the afternoon, the Golden State Warriors held off hosts Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 to take Game 1 on the road.

The Warriors had to revisit their entire game plan at halftime and figure out how to win without Draymond Green. With less than 2 minutes to go in the half, Draymond was called for a Flagrant 2 foul, which meant an automatic ejection.

Draymond Green was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected after this foul on Brandon Clarke. Good or bad ejection call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/lDKM9ST0Y8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2022

Thankfully, Stephen Curry maintained the promise he made to Dray and made sure the Dubs got across the line, even without their star defender.

“You told me! You f*cking told me!” Draymond Green to Stephen Curry after the Warriors win despite his first-half ejection 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZGCHvCrJir — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2022

Currently, Skip Bayless was talking about the Draymond ejection on Undisputed.

Skip Bayless doesn’t feel Draymond Green getting a Flagrant-2 penalty was justified

Back in Game 4 of the 2016 Finals, Draymond Green got into an argument with LeBron James and called him a b*tch. This later escalated as the Warriors’ star punched LBJ in the groin. He was issued a Flagrant foul and was ejected from the game. He was suspended for the next game, turning the tide for the Cavs, and helping them make a 4-3 comeback.

Skip Bayless saw what happened last night, and felt Draymond didn’t deserve a Flagrant 2 call. He spoke about the same as well.

I had a problem with this. It’s the playoffs. I didn’t wanna see what happened in 2016 in the Finals, which I’m still not over. To suspend Draymond in a Finals game? It absolutely handed LeBron’s third ring. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/8xhZZvH9oB — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 2, 2022

NBA has a different set of rules for the playoffs. A player can just have 4 flagrant charges before they’re suspended for a game. Last night, Green picked up two of those. This means if he gets two more Flagrant 1 calls, or another Flagrant 2 call, he’d be suspended for a game.

Well, the referees should have done a better job and the call shouldn’t have gone past a Flagrant 1. Draymond Green now needs to play a little more carefully, considering how important he is to the Dubs.