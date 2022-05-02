“I am Dumb enough to think that it would not even be a Flagrant 1”: Draymond Green has his say on his ejection in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, calls it a reputation thing

Draymond Green getting a Flagrant 2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-finals was bad referring at its peak

The Conference Semi-finals couldn’t have started any better with both Milwaukee Bucks from the East and Golden State Warriors from the West winning the first game, that too, on the road.

The latter match though was much more entertaining and enthralling. As #3 seeded Warriors took on the #2 seed Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Sunday, the game gave us the idea of how exciting the series would be with the starting whistle.

Also read: “He’s celebrating getting thrown out? Is it Draymond Green or Antonio Brown”: NBA fans and players have mixed reactions to Warriors forward’s unjust ejection against Grizzlies

At a point in the game, with the Warriors trailing 54-53 with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter, Draymond Green committed a hard foul on Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.

No doubt, that foul was dirty, and it deserved punishment, maybe a flagrant 1, even if it doesn’t even qualify for any Flagrant criteria. But Flagrant 2 certainly made no sense, perhaps except for Clarke.

Brandon Clarke shared his thoughts on Draymond’s Flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/6qlntLxGsT — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2022

Draymond Green has his say on his ejection, calls it a reputation call

The statement from the Grizzlies forward is a testament to the fact this call was just a reputation foul that Green got just because of his aura of playing dirty and doing things out of the way without any kind of provocation from the opposition.

The Warriors point-forward didn’t take much time to get on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, after the narrow Game 1 victory (117-116), which could easily have been a loss because of his ejection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Volume (@thevolumesports)

Green is totally right in saying that this foul doesn’t even qualify for the criteria of any Flagrant foul. And even if it was a Flagrant 1 for the dirtiness of it, that also could have been waved off because of his active thinking in bringing down Clarke softly.

Also read: “I see greatness, I see a once in a lifetime talent, I see a lot of myself in him as far as fearlessness”: Allen Iverson cannot stop gushing about Ja Morant