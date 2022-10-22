“Doris Burke Needs to Shut Up!”: NBA Twitter Goes After ESPN Caster for Her Endless Rant About Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke gets ripped apart on NBA Twitter after her long rant about the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation

The Golden State Warriors hosted the 2x MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets tonight. After their Opening Night win over the Lakers, the Warriors had hoped to keep their momentum going. However, the Nuggets, who faced an Opening Night loss against the Jazz, wanted to get their record right as well.

The Nuggets took a 21-point first-half lead, and since then, the Dubs were just trying to play catch-up. In the end, Nikola Jokic led the team with his triple-double to a 128-123 win. However, the Warriors fans wouldn’t be too upset with the loss.

Even though their second unit struggled, the Dubs saw Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting closer as teammates. However, ESPN’s Doris Burke came with an agenda to stir sh*t up. NBA Twitter did not go easy on her for the same.

NBA Twitter goes after Doris Burke for Draymond Green-Jordan Poole rant

The Warriors-Nuggets matchup was covered by ESPN tonight. Doris Burke was on the mic as a caster for the same. While Doris is an exceptional caster, what happened tonight really pissed off a lot of fans.

During the game, Burke went on a whole 5-7 minute rant about the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation, and talked in depth about the punch and more. All of this, while the game was still going on. This didn’t sit right with the fans, who spoke up about the same.

ESPN: “Let’s start easing up on the whole Draymond/Jordan thing. It’s not the focus anymore. It’s time to move on.” Doris Burke: pic.twitter.com/sb18V6WbSF — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) October 22, 2022

doris burke such a white women lmaoooo “i can’t get that punch out my head” like she went to iraq and back — • (@tesjumper) October 22, 2022

Doris Burke’s 10 minute monologue on the Warriors’ situation in the middle of a live game was crazy – who even allowed that — NBA STAN (@NBA_Stan94) October 22, 2022

Doris Burke when she sees herself trending: pic.twitter.com/uMEfwnfQsF — Sawyer (@WIConservative1) October 22, 2022

doris burke just spoke for 7 minutes straight and said absolutely nothing — paul george stan (@_jwill3) October 22, 2022

You’d think Draymond Green murdered Jordan Poole the way Doris Burke won’t stop talking about it. — Enuff ☭ (@ronmexicuh) October 22, 2022

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation

After the whole situation that occurred earlier this month, it looks like the Warriors are back on the path of healing. As Klay said, Ring Night and time would fix everything. With a shared commitment to winning, Poole and Draymond are slowly returning to some form of normalcy.

As long as no other such situation rises, it seems like this Warriors group might actually be able to get over what happened, and band back together. Their ultimate goal is to defend their title and win multiple more in the next few years. For this to happen, they need both Poole and Green, and everyone on the team knows that.