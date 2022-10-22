“In this League we all Could be Gone Except for Stephen Curry”: Steve Kerr’s Hilarious Response When Asked About Keeping it Together

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had the perfect response when asked about Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins’ extensions having a future impact on cap space.

The Golden State Warriors could serve as a case study for sports management colleges today. Whether it be their front office, ownership, or players, the Bay Area team is a well-oiled machine. It won’t be wrong to say that Stephen Curry and co have predominantly been on top of the NBA heap in the last decade.

Coming off their 4th championship in the last 8-years, the Warriors aren’t going anytime soon. While the Big 3 boasting Steph, Klay, and Draymond continue to be the backbone of the franchise, GM Bob Myers and co have surrounded them with some crucial pieces in Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

Recently, Poole and Wiggins made headlines, signing multi-year $100 million+ contracts, respectively. As owner Joe Lacob continues to foot huge luxury tax bills, the front office makes strides to keep its championship core intact. Thus the question arises for how long?

Before the game against the Nuggets, Coach Kerr sat down with the media, answering questions about future restricting of the roster, given the limited cap space with Poole and Wiggins signing multi-year extensions.

“You don’t think about next year”: Steve Kerr on keeping the championship roster together in the future.

The Dub Nation finally has some news to rejoice to post the turmoil of the Poole-Green punching incident. GM Myers and co wanted to right the wrong with JP, signing him on a 4-year $140 million contract. Nonetheless, fans had something more in store for them as Wiggins to agreed to a 4-year $109 million deal with the organization.

That’s a lot to have on the payroll, which already has stalwarts like Steph, Klay, and Draymond. During a recent media interaction, Coach Kerr, was asked about the potential restructuring of the roster post the heavy contracts of Poole and Wiggins, to which he replied the following.

“You don’t think about next year, because in this league, we could all be gone … except for Steph.” – Steve Kerr 😂 pic.twitter.com/bysttcTkoh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2022

Stephen Curry’s current contract.

The former unanimous MVP is the only player to receive two $200+ million contracts, the first being a supermax in 2017 worth $201 million.

Currently, the four-time champion is on a 4-year $215 million contract which begins this season, paying him an average salary of $53 million.

