“Draymond Green Has Been Following LeBron James like a Puppy Dog”: NBA Executive Suggests the King Wants Former DPOY on Lakers

NBA executive fuels the theory of Draymond Green joining forces with LeBron James on the Lakers.

Things aren’t the same for Warriors point forward Draymond Green post his punching incident involving teammate Jordan Poole, especially with the video of the incident going viral. In what head coach Steve Kerr described as the biggest crisis of his coaching career in the Bay Area.

Though Green did render a public apology, there might be no coming back from this incident. This narrative only strengthened with Poole and Wiggins signing massive contracts off-late, while Dray, who has a player option next season, was offered nothing.

In what many believe, the current season is Draymond’s last ride in the Bay Area, a franchise for whom he played his entire 11-seasons long career. Rumors suggest the four-time All-Star is likely to join good friend/business partner/superstar LeBron James in LA.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an NBA executive told him about the Lakers and LBJ having a common interest in acquiring Draymond.

NBA executive suggests the probability of Draymond Green signing with the LA Lakers.

It’s no secret that Draymond and LeBron share a great relationship off the court. The latest example of this being the two veterans partnering up to form a Major League Pickleball ownership group amongst their other investments, which include Lobos 1707 and Uninterrupted.

Thus it doesn’t come as a surprise that two superstars would want to play together at some time in their careers, with that possibility seeming more likely now than ever. Recently, an anonymous executive stated how this could be on the cards.

“Things would have to get pretty bad for the Warriors before they would dump Draymond,” said the executive. “But, you don’t know, because you don’t know the dynamics going on in that locker room. If they have had it with him, and by that, I mean Steph and Klay Thompson, then, ok, you could see a trade coming up. They know how important he is, though. The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade.

“You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could offer Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have, send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They (Los Angeles) like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, and Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

While only time will tell, it will be interesting to see if the GM Bob Myers and co have something to offer Draymond before his player option next season.

Is Draymond Green a good fit for the Lakers?

Green, who has been struggling from the field, with his efficiency dropping every season, isn’t the answer to the Lakers’ problems. The Warriors forward’s ability to run the offense, play-making and defense make him a viable asset, but he isn’t the fix for the purple and gold’s shooting crisis.

During the 2021-22 season, Dray averaged 7.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 7.0 APG, shooting 29.6% from the 3-point line and 65.9% from the free-throw line.

