‘Drake, how dare you compare yourself to Kobe Bryant’: NBA fans roast Canadian rapper for likening SBL Championship win to Lakers’ Game 7 win vs Celtics

Drake is an international sensation whose love for basketball has been well documented. The Canadian superstar has basketball references throughout his songs and is often seen playing pickup games. Drake has also “won a ring” with the Toronto Raptors after making himself a part of their title run.

While his friend J. Cole made it pro, Drake set up his own league. Cole and Drake have been synonymous with rapping and basketball and their contributions to the popularity of the game have been major.

Drake had won the last edition of his Sanctuary Basketball League in grand style. Hitting the game-winner, Drake had won his team the title. This time too, Drake’s OVO boys won the title and Drake had some big words for himself.

how dare you say Kobe’s name and compare himself to him. SMH. This is kobe right now pic.twitter.com/XEOJwc6lLe — Geloo1 (@Geloo110) June 15, 2022

Who did Drake compare himself and his team to?

Drake, on a winning note, compared himself to Game 7 Kobe Bryant. He described his performances as reminiscent of Kobe and his Lakers in their defending.

“I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics. Shots not falling, you play f*****g defense.” 😂 @Drake and his OVO team win back-to-back championships in his SBL league 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u4LnpAWo4v — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 15, 2022

Drake implied that his shots weren’t going in and compared his inefficient night to Kobe’s outing against the Celtics.

Champagne Papi has never been one shorn of confidence. Comparing his defending to Kobe’s a generational talent, is outlandish in terms of delusion.

While it can be given a pass as him reveling in victory, Lakers fans definitely will not be taking well to him comparing their legendary night to his OVO league win.

Kobe’s 23-15 night at the Staples Center is forever iconic. Drake wishes his comparison goes side-by-side with the comparison around Kobe’s epic night.

