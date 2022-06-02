“Drake pulled six Michael Jordan cards worth upwards of $1 million”: When the hip hop star drew ultra rare MJ trading cards while Logan Paul lost $3.5 million on fake Pokemon cards

Drake is a major basketball fan, and so when he drew six supremely rare Michael Jordan cards in a pack, you can imagine the level of excitement he must’ve been at.

The rapper has been a big Toronto Raptors fan ever since he was a kid, growing up in the city and being born there. He was routinely on the sidelines for the Raptors’ Finals run in 2019, basically being the team’s ambassador with how involved he was getting.

Drake is also a big sports bettor, putting a lot of money down on various teams to win certain games. Most recently, Drake cashed out in a major way by betting on the Warriors to make the Finals. On April 15th, he laid down a $200,000 bet that the Warriors would be back in the Finals, and when they defeated the Mavericks in game 5, he cashed out a cool $1 million.

On April 15th, Drake bet $200K on the Warriors to win the Western Conference (+400). That bet paid out $1,000,000 tonight after the Warriors beat the Mavericks in Game 5💰 pic.twitter.com/LCkNlLcoOA — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) May 27, 2022

However, that’s not the only time basketball has paid serious dividends for the Canadian rapper.

Drake drew Michael Jordan cards worth up to a $1 million

Back in March of this year, the rapper drew a serious haul from an NBA cards pack. Drake bought around 10 boxes of Flawless Basketball, Fleer, and Topps Chrome cards which were priced at around $46,000 for each box.

He bought the cards from the famous card collector Ken Goldin, founder of ‘Goldin Auction House’, and the two then proceeded to unbox the cards on an Instagram live stream.

After just three cards, Drake drew the ultimate prize. He pulled out a 1986 Fleer Jordan rookie card which could fetch him anywhere between $50,000 and $700,000.

Drake would then draw two other Jordan cards and three sticker cards with a total value that could be more than $1 million. Card packs are always a gamble, but it worked out for Drizzy here.

Logan Paul tried his hand at it once where he bought some Pokémon cards to open up, only to find the box to be a fake and filled with G.I. Joe cards. It was quite the tragedy, but luckily for Drake, his luck was much better.

