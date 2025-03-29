“Drank Like Five Red Bulls”: When Tim Grover’s Player Had a Heart Attack While Playing With Michael Jordan in a Scrimmage

Tim Grover is one of the most recognized basketball trainers in the world, having worked with legends like Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant. But the London native notably began his work in the pros with Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

Grover helped Jordan return to form while the Hall of Famer was attempting his comeback from baseball. For part of the training, Grover would bring in college or overseas talents to train against the five-time MVP. But one player got a little too excited when he learned he’d be facing off against Jordan.

Grover shared that the player ran out to his car for some energy reinforcements. “He drank like five Red Bulls,” Grover said, which proved to be a costly mistake for the eager athlete.

“And all of a sudden I see him just kind of slow down. The game had been going on for a while… He’s sweating profusely, and all of a sudden I see him just pass out on the floor,” Grover continued. This wasn’t just a bout of exhaustion or dehydration, though; it was something much more serious.

The scrimmage was immediately put on hold as the player soon started foaming at the mouth. Grover ran over and gave him CPR, telling Jordan that the player was having a heart attack, to which MJ responded, “Evidently.”

Rather than worry about his health, though, after he woke up, the player immediately apologized to Jordan. For the anxious young hooper, it was a blown opportunity in what could have been an important experience in his own career.

“The guy comes around and then he wakes up and then… the first person he sees is MJ. And he starts to apologize: ‘Oh, Mike. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.’ And Michael’s like, ‘Hey, you good?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’m good,'” Grover recalled.

After ensuring the player was all right following the incident, Jordan turned his priorities back to where you’d expect—the game. “So [Jordan] goes up to me: ‘All right, well, get me a sub. I’ve got a game to finish,’” the longtime trainer continued.

The six-time champion showed that he’s capable of caring about his opponents, but only in a true life-or-death situation. Outside of this incredibly rare instance, Jordan only had one thing on his mind once he steps on the court—dominating.