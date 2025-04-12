Stephen Curry Injury: How Did The Warriors Star Injure His Hand And What Is Its Severity?

The Golden State Warriors have been brilliant since the Jimmy Butler trade. They shed off their mid-season struggles and managed to present themselves as playoff contenders. However, as the regular season comes to a close, their superstar Stephen Curry has seemingly injured his hand, which could be devastating for their campaign.

Advertisement

So, how did Steph get injured, and what is the severity of his injury? Let’s find out.

The Warriors are playing the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at the Moda Center. During a play, Steph was being guarded by Justin Minaya. The 26-year-old grabbed Steph’s right hand in order to stop him. However, Steph managed to break free, but as he was charging forward, he bumped his hand into Minaya’s knee.

After the contact, Steph was seen shaking his hand in pain before passing the ball. It must’ve been a terrible contact, as he left the floor and went to the locker room to get his hand checked out. Worried by the turn of events, some fans started speculating the worst.

Steph Curry went to the Warriors' locker room after appearing to injure his hand on this play pic.twitter.com/W2c3TCrllU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 12, 2025

One fan wrote that Steph had sprained his thumb, which could be a serious injury for the superstar. The fan wrote, “He sprained his thumb. We cooked, over cooked actually.”

However, there are also some who aren’t losing all hope because of this. Another fan wrote that this could just be a case of jammed finger, and in that case, he can quickly be nursed back to health. The fan wrote, “Looks more like a jam finger than anything. Hope it’s not serious.”

It’s worth noting that Steph did come back to the floor after being checked by the team. So, it seems like there’s nothing to worry about as of now. However, such injuries often get worse with time, and he has had a past with injuring his thumb.

While speaking to the media in January, Steph talked about his injured thumb. At the time, he seemed to be having discomfort shooting the ball with it. However, Steph insisted that it shouldn’t be taken as an excuse and that he’ll try to do better regardless.

He said, “It’s just something that’s been lingering to the point, like, it gets hit every once in a while. It’s one of those things that almost gone and then it gets knocked again.” Hopefully, tonight’s injury is nothing too serious for the Warriors veteran because as the team heads into the postseason, they’ll need him to be at 100%.