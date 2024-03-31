mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Lands on Timberwolves’ Injury Report Yet Again as Bulls Come to Town

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Anthony Edwards Lands on Timberwolves’ Injury Report Yet Again as Bulls Come to Town

Mar 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Seeing Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves’ injury list has become common for fans. The prodigious young star’s status was recently updated to ‘Questionable’ ahead of tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls. According to the injury report, Edwards is reportedly recovering from a left middle finger dislocation, which he picked during the game against the Utah Jazz a few weeks back.

Ant has been a regular feature on the injury report, primarily due to minor ailments. In the Timberwolves’ last game against the Denver Nuggets, the young guard logged 39 minutes on the floor, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 111-98 win against the defending NBA champions.

Besides Anthony Edwards, Wolves center Rudy Gobert has also been listed as questionable due to a left rib injury. Furthermore, guard Jordan McLaughlin is also listed on the injury list because of a shoulder contusion, while Karl-Anthony Towns remains out due to a knee injury. On the side of the Bulls, their star guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out for the season due to a foot injury.

How will the Minnesota Timberwolves fare against the Chicago Bulls tonight?

The Minnesota Timberwolves might want to avenge their previous 129-123 overtime loss in Chicago tonight against the Bulls. The Wolves are sitting comfortably as the first seed in the Western Conference and have won seven of their last ten outings. Going forward to the postseason, the Timberwolves show extreme potential to run deep in the playoffs led by the explosive guard Anthony Edwards and an all-round Center Towns.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Since the Wolves will be playing this game at home, this could be another win for Minnesota against a Bulls team with a fluctuating form. Chicago is one of the few teams in the league that can match up to the size of the Timberwolves with players such as Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic. Perhaps, if the Wolves can hold a big lead against the Bulls like their previous matchup, this could be another win for the team.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Siddid Dey Purkayastha is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush, covering the sports for two years. He has always been a lover of sports and considers basketball as his favorite. While he has more than 600 articles under his belt, Siddid specializes in CoreSport pieces with on-point game analysis. He is an ardent fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, since Kobe Bryant's 80-point game made him a fan of the franchise. Apart from basketball, Siddid occasionally watches soccer and takes a fancy in following up with the Premier League in his free time.

Read more from Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Share this article

Don’t miss these