Is Nikola Jokic Playing vs 76ers?: Nuggets Star’s Injury Update Proves Very Promising Ahead of Game Against Joel Embiid

Jan 20, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic is having an MVP-calibre season yet again. At this point, it’s not a big deal for the Nuggets star to do it over and over again. No, it now feels like nothing more than a mere formality. And that alone should scare every other team in the NBA.

If the Nuggets man has a rival, it is the 76ers’ main man, Joel Embiid. And this big man isn’t having too bad of a season either, leading the 76ers to the 2nd seed in a very competitive East.

Denver is set to face off against Philadelphia tonight. If everything goes as planned, these two big men are going to trade blows in one of the most enticing games of this season.

But, will it truly break that way?

Nikola Jokic was forced to sit out during the game against the Bucks due to a hamstring issue.

Will he have to do it yet again?

ESPN unveils Nikola Jokic’s health status ahead of the big game against Joel Embiid

When Nikola Jokic’s injury was initially reported, fans collectively held their breath, fearing the absolute worst. Fortunately, things didn’t break that way.

No, the Nuggets’ big man had simply suffered a mild strain and is expected back very soon. But is it soon enough to play against the Joel-Embiid-led 76ers?

If ESPN is to be believed, the answer to that question is beyond promising.

NIKOLA JOKIC FOR THE WIN! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PuaDSUivvU — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 16, 2023

Nikola Jokic has been labeled as probable to take the floor against Philadelphia. Meaning, we will likely be getting this incredible match-up after all.

And it is one that no fan of the NBA can miss.

What is Nikola Jokic averaging this season?

After 42 games played, Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 62.9% from the field, 37.8% from deep, and 81.8% from the charity stripe.

