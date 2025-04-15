Steve Nash Explains How Not Being Born in This Era Made Him Different Than Steph Curry

Steve Nash is a two time MVP and eight time all-star. Despite what Shaquille O’Neal may say, he deserved every one of his accolades. He is inevitably one of the 15 to 20 best players of all time and his style of play as part of the “seven seconds or less” Suns has led us directly to today’s style of play.

Nash has replaced Lakers coach JJ Redick as the cohost of LeBron James’ Mind the Game podcast. While both players are humble enough not to bring up their own successes, James couldn’t help but mention Nash’s abilities, achievements, and signature move.

While playing in an era that pooh-poohed shooting from three, Nash was known for his hang dribble pull up threes. In what is very reminiscent of what players like Damian Lillard, Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards do now, Nash would speed up the court after an opposing miss or make and quickly fire a three point attempt before the defense could set up.

However, according to both Nash and James, the comparisons to current era point guards is flawed. The two agreed that while the shots may look the same, they are vastly different.

“You see it now with Steph.” said Nash, ” I wanted to shoot it close to the line. If I grew up today, I’d probably shoot from deeper. But we were coming from an era where you don’t take those shots… it was looked down upon.”

The difference between the two, as Nash puts it is intent. Nash wanted to create opportunities to hit shots from distance as a pressure release for his teammates. Steph, on the other hand, wants to use his gravity away from the basket to allow his teammates to play a numbers game. According to Nash, “What Steph has been brilliant at is drawing the whole defense out...”

LeBron acknowledged the difference in culture, saying that the only time players used to take shots from Steph’s range was “when the clock was running down.”

The two legends are very knowledgable about the game and have much respect for each other. When Nash mentioned his hesitation, the cornerstone of his game, LeBron laughed as if he was remembering how many times that move had fooled him.

Steve Nash was the king of efficiency in his career. He would regularly reach the peak of a 50/40/90 season, meaning he shot 50% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the free throw line. However, only three times in his career did he shoot more than four times from deep per game.

It’s easy to wonder what Nash would be had he played in this current era, but one thing is for sure. He would be shooting a lot more threes.