Draymond Green Admits LeBron James’ Dunk Package Isn’t Worthy of the Dunk Contest

The lack of star talent has reduced the NBA Slam Dunk Contest to a shadow of its former glory. In the past, it was a rite of passage. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Vince Carter all took the mantle from legends before them, but this trend seemingly stopped once LeBron James refused to participate. Warriors star Draymond Green came to the 40-year-old’s defense in a roundabout way, claiming LeBron’s dunk isn’t as worthy of the contest as people think.

Advertisement

Despite being well past his prime, LeBron continues to take flack for neglecting the iconic All-Star event. Fans of the sport dreamed of witnessing the four-time NBA champion participate in the dunk contest during his first stint with the Cavaliers and his time with the Heat. James would’ve captured the hearts of the crowd with his remarkable 44-inch vertical. But it didn’t happen.

Green believes LeBron made the right decision. During TNT’s pregame show ahead of the 2025 All-Star Game, he shared a unique perspective about LeBron’s relationship with the dunk contest. He said,

“When you look at Bron, Bron jumps very high. But I’m not sure he has the dunk package to succeed in a dunk contest.”

Draymond Green admits Lebron doesnt have Enough Dunks in his Bag to be in the Dunk Contest and says that being afraid to fail is most likely why he never participated in it pic.twitter.com/aBs92Co0oy — Thetruth (@Thetruth8240) February 19, 2025

To claim LeBron doesn’t have the athletic gifts to compete in the contest is asinine. A compilation of his dunks from the past two years would cement him as one of the best dunkers ever, and that isn’t taking into consideration the otherworldy athleticism of his younger years.

The difference between LeBron and a dunker like Carter is James relies heavily on power and leaping ability. He isn’t a player who will do an Eastbay or a windmill on a fast break. However, that doesn’t mean fans wouldn’t have enjoyed watching LeBron participate in the contest just once.

Stephen A. Smith disappointed LeBron didn’t carry the tradition of the Slam Dunk Contest

LeBron James’ decision to forgo any involvement in the dunk contest didn’t just make him the target for the downfall of the competition. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith claims it led to massive ramifications as star players who’ve come after him have followed in LeBron’s footsteps. Smith said,

“[LeBron James] said he had nothing to prove, but it wasn’t about that. It was about carrying on the tradition.”

High-flying star players have been reluctant to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest throughout recent years. The tradition, which was once prevalent in the past no longer holds the weight it once did. There is hope following Mac McClung’s third consecutive win that players like Ja Morant and Zach LaVine will reignite the competition.