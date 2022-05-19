“Draymond Green ain’t even shower he went straight to the TNT crew!”: NBA Twitter has mixed reactions after seeing the Warriors’ forward enthusiastically joining Shaq and Chuck

Draymond Green recently joined the TNT crew and today he was on hand to break down the Western Conference finals, minutes after playing!

In the most bizarre appearance for NBA on TNT, Golden State Warriors forward joined the crew to break down the Western Conference Finals. Only this time, he was just on the court a few minutes earlier!

Talk about dedication to your job. Draymond was busy making defensive plays and stifling a superstar like Luka Doncic just minutes before joining the TNT crew.

The best part is that he was barely out of the game! Eager fans think he might have not even showered when he joined the cast.

Draymond ain’t even shower he went straight to the tnt crew 😂😂😂😂 — BlackjesusV2 (@V2Blackjesus) May 19, 2022

Whatever the case, the enthusiasm is much appreciated. As fans getting to hear about the game plan and how they put a stop to an all-time offensive weapon like Luka Doncic is insightful.

Also read: “Draymond Green is the key to the Warriors!”: Luka Doncic has high praise for the Warriors’ star ahead of the Western Conference Finals matchup

Draymond Green is doing his part time TNT gig during the series? Haha He’s sitting at the desk with the TNT guys breaking down Game 1, in which he played in, as an analyst. This is interesting and yet weird. — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 19, 2022

The internet has mixed reactions to seeing Draymond Green in his team kit on TNT!

A lot of folks on the wild world of Twitter were on hand to give their two cents on Draymond Green’s appearance on TNT. Some even think this is nothing short of a jinx.

Draymond immediately going to the TNT broadcast after a Game 1 win feels oddly similar to the Booker/CP3 interview — J (@ConorMullis) May 19, 2022

Have the Dallas Mavericks been alerted already? If not, someone should show this to Luka Doncic.

I can’t lie…the way the TNT crew is interviewing Draymond right now is giving off a vibe of,”oh we know y’all are going to advance.”…I hope someone is shows the @dallasmavs this — Malcolm M. (@MurphysLawX) May 19, 2022

We also know that Patrick Beverley made waves when he appeared on TV the last two nights. Turner Sports needs to get these two together.

ESPN better lock Pat Bev up cuz I already know TNT lookin to pair him and draymond up for the next few decades — zames (@zamesss1) May 16, 2022

Whatever the outcome of the series, we can sure hope to see more of Draymond Green’s post-game appearances on TNT.

Also read: “Draymond Green names a $21,000 night in the club as his worst financial decision to date!”: When Warriors’ star shared how he regrets blowing all that money in one night