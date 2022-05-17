“Draymond Green is the key to the Warriors!”: Luka Doncic has high praise for Warriors’ star ahead of Western Conference Finals matchup

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic talks about Draymond Green, shows ultimate respect, and looks forward to the trash-talking

The Dallas Mavericks are in San Francisco, as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors took down the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 to get to the WCF. On the other hand, the Mavericks took down Chris Paul and his Suns in 7 games to get here.

The stage means a lot to both the teams. The Mavericks are back to the WCF after 11 years, for the first time since their 2011 Championship. On the other hand, the Dubs, after missing playoffs for 2 years, are back to the stage. They are playing in their 6th Conference Finals in the last 8 years.

Everyone is looking forward to this matchup, epsecially Luka Doncic. Luka has been brilliant in the playoffs so far, averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. However, his mettle would truly get tested in the upcoming series, as he prepares to face Draymond Green and the battle-hardened Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic praises Draymond Green, looks forward to exchanging trash talk with him

Draymond Green is THE guy on the Warriors, when it comes to trash talking. Green speaks his mind, tries to get in your head, and more often than not, succeeds in doing so. After practice today, Luka was asked about trash talk he may have recieved from Draymond/is looking forward to recieveing.

Luka was all praise for the Warriors’ star, and called him the most important player on the team.

Luka has a lot of respect for Draymond 💯 pic.twitter.com/vDujJNhNJJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 17, 2022

As expected, Luka Doncic is looking forward to any and all trash talk coming his way. We know for sure that Draymond Green would be the guy to deliver it. However, the last time someone trash talked Luka, the team went from being up 3-2, to losing the series 3-4.

Let’s see how things would be different in the WCF.