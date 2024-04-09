mobile app bar

Draymond Green Backs Colin Cowherd’s ‘Connections’ Rant Defending Bronny James and LeBron James

Sourav Bose
Published

Draymond Green, Bronny James, LeBron James and Colin Cowherd. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The announcement of Bronny James to enter the 2024 NBA draft has received immense scrutiny from fans. Since the declaration, several have indicated how the ‘connections’ of his father, LeBron James, could benefit the teenager. Amidst the speculations, Colin Cowherd recently ranted to defend the Los Angeles Lakers star and his son publicly. His statements later received backing from Draymond Green, justifying the stance further.

In the latest episode of ‘The Herd’, Cowherd emphasized, “Connections matter. They always have”. The 60-year-old further highlighted how the basketball world continued to leverage the same. Referencing the presence of Dan Hurley’s son, Andrew, on the UConn bench and Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s contract with the Milwaukee Bucks due to Gianni’s influence, he established his standpoint.

Consequently, Cowherd mocked the speculators openly, stating, “The same people outraged by connections are the ones that constantly seek getting their kids ahead through connections. An internship here, getting into a college they don’t quite qualify for here. Yes, it’s the way the world works”.

The harsh statement caught the eyes of the viewers before Green added fuel to the fire. Sharing the post from his Instagram story, the Golden State Warriors forward wrote, “Say it louder for the people in the back, Colin! And he puts the work in!”.

These endeavors have added volume to the rise of Bronny as a youngster. However, his freshman year stats of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists as per ESPN, remain a source of concern for the James household. Consequently, as per Sporting News, the 19-year-old could become a second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Hence, fans believe Bronny should consider spending one more year in college basketball. After all, he has kept the option open at the moment with Duke and Oregon showcasing interest in his service. Thus, the upcoming weeks act as a crucial juncture in his journey amidst the increasing pressure on his shoulders.

