Colin Cowherd Claims Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Took An Anti-Bill Belichick Approach In the NFL Draft

In a bold departure from tradition, Jerod Mayo, the new head coach of New England Patriots is steering his team into uncharted waters. The latest 2024 NFL Draft came without Bill Belichick who had his last draft as the head of Patriots in 2023. Incidentally, Mayo’s diametrically opposite strategy received a shoutout on FS1’s ‘The Herd‘, as Colin Cowherd hailed the Patriots’ latest draft as a stark departure from the norm.

While Bill Belichick was already under scrutiny, his exit was all but confirmed when the New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs for the fourth straight time this season. Nevertheless, such a development turned over a new page for the Patriots as Colin Cowherd praised Jerod Mayo’s daring offensive focus in their first ‘anti-Bill Belichick’ draft.

“The last eight drafts will tell you this. Bill Belichick, I know everybody loves him, was allergic to offense,” remarked Cowherd. “Jerod Mayo, he’s the new coach, 7 of their first 8 picks- OFFENSE. The first five picks- OFFENSIVE. It’s the anti-Belichick draft,” claimed Cowherd.

Indeed, offensive talents illuminated the Patriots’ 2024 draft board, a stark departure from past outings which remained skewed toward the defense. Moreover, while addressing the choices after his inaugural draft, Mayo even emphasized the importance of competition, innovation, and adaptability.

Jerod Mayo’s Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Jerod Mayo started with Drake Maye from North Carolina as the quarterback pick at No. 3. Following the draft, the Patriots head coach reaffirmed his belief in Maye, while also doubling down on Joe Milton’s opportunity to compete for the same position. The round two pick Ja’Lynn Polk is a wide receiver from Washington who adds more firepower to the team’s offense. On top of it, the No. 68 overall pick and No. 103 pick in rounds 3 and 4- Caede Wallace and Layden Robinson are also additions to the team’s offense.

Javon Baker, the second fourth-round pick and No. 4 overall also has the head coach’s backing who claimed “He’s all ball” in the press conference. Adding more on the wide receiver from UCF, Jerod Mayo said,

“You can see the passion come through when you watch him on film.”

Jerod Mayo’s commitment to assembling a well-rounded roster capable of excelling on both sides of the ball became visible with Marcellas Dial’s pick in the 6th round. Meanwhile, the addition of Joe Milton, another QB in the 6th round, and Jaheim Bell, a tight end from Florida sums up what was said by Colin Cowherd about their focus on the offense, now, more than ever.