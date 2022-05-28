“Draymond Green broke the code, he let Shaq peer pressure him into saying s**t!”: Udonis Haslem goes after Warriors’ star as Heat force Game 7 vs Celtics

Heat’s Udonis Haslem goes after Warriors’ Draymond Green for his comments last night, says Shaq peer pressured him into saying sh*t

The Miami Heat went on the road and played brilliant basketball to force a Game 7. Coming to Boston down 2-3, the Heat had to win it, or that was it for their season. Jimmy Butler came to the party and gave a performance reminiscent of LeBron James‘ 45 in the 2012 ECF Game 6.

Butler, after faltering in Games 4 and 5, balled his heart out tonight. 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, and a block.

Jimmy Butler tonight: 47 Points

9 Rebounds

8 Assists

4 Steals

55% FG

4/8 3PM

11/11 FTM HISTORIC PLAYOFF PERFORMANCE. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QCVn50FwZG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 28, 2022

After the win, the Heat players recalled something Draymond Green said last night, and thanked him for the extra motivation. During the post-game chat with the TNT crew, Green said that the Warriors will face the Celtics in the NBA Finals, and that did not sit right with the Heat players.

Also Read: “Draymond Green, thanks for the inspiration”: Jimmy Butler and co. grab a 111-103 Game 6 win following the GSW DPOY’s prediction of the Celtics winning the ECF

Udonis Haslem goes after Draymond Green, claims Warriors’ star broke the code

The Miami Heat took down the Celtics 111-103 on the road to force a Game 7. What Draymond Green said last night was fresh in their minds, and multiple Heat players thanked Dray for the motivation. However, it did not sit right with Udonis Haslem.

Talking to the media post-game, Haslem mentioned how Green siding with one team as their next-round matchups breaks the code.

“Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some sh*t like that. He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some sh*t he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bullsh*t.” Udonis Haslem on Draymond Green 😳 (via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/DrEqOMDUIF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2022

What Green did wasn’t entirely right, but seeing as how he’s an individual with his own right to speech, isn’t wrong too. Siding with one team over the other, especially when they’re in this delicate situation, doesn’t make it right.

But, with this win, the series is headed back to Miami for a Game 7 on Sunday. The winner of that matchup would head to San Francisco to face Stephen Curry and the Warriors for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

Also Read: ‘Heat should consider that $52,413, 394 Jimmy Butler is due in 2026 as backpay for this”: NBA Twitter compares Jimmy Buckets’ salary with Jayson Tatum’s after historic Game 6

If Udonis and the Heat win Game 7, they surely would like to give Draymond a piece of their mind when they meet.