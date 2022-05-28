Basketball

“Draymond Green, thanks for the inspiration”: Jimmy Butler and co. grab a 111-103 Game 6 win following the GSW DPOY’s prediction of the Celtics winning the ECF

“Draymond Green, thanks for the inspiration”: Jimmy Butler and co. grab a 111-103 Game 6 win following the GSW DPOY’s prediction of the Celtics winning the ECF
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant is the most skilled basketball player that I’ve ever seen over Michael Jordan!": Tracy McGrady calls Lakers' legend more skilled than Bulls' GOAT
Next Article
"Fine Kyle Lowry! Y'all fine me all the time": Jimmy Butler pleads the league to fine his Heat teammate after an incredible performance in Game 6 vs Celtics
NBA Latest Post
"Fine Kyle Lowry! Y'all fine me all the time": Jimmy Butler pleads the league to fine his Heat teammate after an incredible performance in Game 6 vs Celtics
“Fine Kyle Lowry! Y’all fine me all the time”: Jimmy Butler pleads the league to fine his Heat teammate after an incredible performance in Game 6 vs Celtics

Jimmy Butler dropped 47 at Boston to force a Game 7 and was trolling Kyle…