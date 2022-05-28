“Draymond Green, thanks for the inspiration”: Jimmy Butler and co. grab a 111-103 Game 6 win following the GSW DPOY’s prediction of the Celtics winning the ECF

With their backs against the wall, Jimmy Butler led his Miami Heat to a Game 6 win as he put up an all-time performance recording 47 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Jimmy Butler seems to shine the brightest when the Miami Heat needs him the most. After recording a subpar 19 points and 5 assists in Games 4 and 5, the Heat forward put on the performance of his life in a do-or-die game.

Jimmy Buckets led the team to a 111-103 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden as he went on to record 47 points (career playoff-high), 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, and a block on an impressive 55.2/50/100 shooting split.

Jimmy Butler tonight: 47 PTS (career playoff high)

9 REB

8 AST

4 STL

16-29 FG

4-8 3P

in 46 MINS Only LeBron has scored more in Heat playoff history. pic.twitter.com/QlmUHQdmAj — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 28, 2022

Clearly, Draymond Green had a huge contribution in motivating the Heat before Game 6.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat took Draymond Green’s prediction personally

After the Golden State Warriors were crowned the Western Conference champions, Draymond went on NBA on TNT and boldly stated that they would take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Draymond believes the Dubs will play the Celtics in the Finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/q4gZ7gC6OS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

Post their Game 6 win, Udonis Haslem took out time to thank Dray for not believing in his Heat. UD further stated how Green’s comments were the exact motivation Erik Spoelstra’s boys needed.

“Tell Draymond thank you. Tell Draymond thank you! That’s exactly what we needed! That’s exactly what we needed!” Udonis Haslen to @Money23Green, who predicted the Warriors would face the Celtics in the NBA Finals 😤pic.twitter.com/xecr1CFVsW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2022

As soon as the Cs were landed the loss, NBA Twitter argued that the Warriors DPOY knew exactly what he was doing.

Boston couldn’t close it out at home now you let Miami get back with game 7 at home…Draymond Green might have cursed the Celtics last night by predicting that they would be playing Boston in the Finals? Jimmy is about to will Miami to the Finals!!! — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) May 28, 2022

Draymond knew exactly what he was doing when he said they were gonna play Boston lmao — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) May 28, 2022

Draymond is smart. He knew what he was doing. https://t.co/W8wCgIaNTN — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 28, 2022

The series will now head back to Miami for Game 7. Without a doubt, the final game of the Eastern Conference Finals will be an action-packed thriller.