‘Heat should consider that $52,413,394 Jimmy Butler is due in 2026 as backpay for this!": NBA Twitter compares Jimmy Buckets’ salary with Jayson Tatum’s after historic Game 6

Jimmy Butler is set to bag a cool $52 million in 2025 and Jayson Tatum will fetch $37 in the same year. But which star is more worthy?

Jimmy Butler put up a performance for the ages tonight. His game tonight was simply ridiculous. He was incredulous with the rock tonight and Miami Heat fans will be thankful.

Tonight’s masterful performance was reminiscent of LeBron’s game 6 in 2012. There are no further words that can do it justice.

Jimmy Buckets will be getting paid handsomely for the next three years. The money he will get at the end of his contract is simply ridiculous.

Also read: “Michael Jordan’s ‘son’ Jimmy Butler outdoes LeBron James’ 45-point game 6 performance!”: NBA Twitter erupts after Jimmy Buckets drops a stellar performance

Twitter is divided over the money that Jimmy Butler has to receive. Jayson Tatum will earn $16 million lesser!

First things first, Jayson Tatum is on a max extension contract. In 2025, Jayson will earn $37 million. What’s more, he will most likely qualify for a supermax extension.

Secondly, Jimmy Butler’s deal is worth every penny. He will be 35 by the time 2025 rolls around and well, we think the superstar will have established a legacy worth the price.

The Miami Heat have pledged $52.4M to a 35-year-old Jimmy Butler in 2025. Entering the same season, 27-year-old Jayson Tatum will be eating up $37M of Boston’s salary by comparison. pic.twitter.com/gjDhsKe6sU — Jayson Goatum (@jaysongoatum0) May 24, 2022

If anything, tonight’s performance has earned Jimmy his paycheck. His $52 million dollar check is befitting. He saved a franchise’s hopes after being counted out by everyone.

Consider that $52,413,394 Jimmy Butler is due in 2026 as backpay for this. — Jimmy Wobler (@WorldWideWob) May 28, 2022

The Heat and the Celtics square off for one last time on Sunday night. It is a game 7, so make sure you tune in. We will see a battle of the ages between these two stars and whoever comes out on top will have the bragging rights for the Eastern Conference.

Also read: “Top Gun was released in 1986 and the Celtics won an NBA title; could history repeat itself?”: How there may be a correlation between Tom Cruise’s new ‘Maverick’ and Jayson Tatum and company