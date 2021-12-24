“Draymond Green checked up on Klay Thompson a day after he tore his ACL and won $4k in Dominos!”: Warriors’ defensive superstar recalls his favorite memory about his decade long teammate

Warriors’ superstar Draymond Green recalls how he checked on Klay Thompson a day after he tore his ACL, won $4k in Dominos

The Golden State Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight and emerged victorious. It was a close contest all around, but the Dubs ended up taking the 113-104 win. The Warriors entered the game without Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, and Andre Iguodala.

Tonight, the Warriors took some time to look back at Draymond Green and his chat with Kelenna Azubuike before the season started. The video was made to honor a decade of the Warriors’ trio being together in the Bay.

Draymond had talked about the bond he shares with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Tonight, they showed a clip of how Draymond handled Klay’s ACL injury, and what he did to help.

Draymond Green visited Klay Thompson a day after tearing his ACL and won $4k in Dominos

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson share a deep bond that goes far beyond the basketball floor. Drafted a year apart, the two have been together in the Bay their whole professional life. During this time, they’ve won 3 NBA Championships, made it to 5 straight NBA Finals, and made a life for themselves.

Talking about one of Draymond’s favorite memory with Klay, Draymond recalls the day after Klay tore his ACL.

This story Draymond tells about winning $4,000 from Klay the day after the Splash Bro tore his ACL is incredible 😂 https://t.co/TxFKXrZuQx pic.twitter.com/Lnhjfsfj8M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 23, 2021

Well, that sounds just like Draymond. Never taking it easy, even if the guy just suffered a major injury. I guess, in a way, Draymond helped Klay take his mind off the knee by looting him for $4k. I personally cannot wait for Klay Thompson on the floor again, and this duo working their magic. If Draymond Green and Stephen Curry are a scary duo, imagine the three of them back at it again.