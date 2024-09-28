Kevin Garnett Calls Caitlin Clark’s Influence “Impeccable,” Hypes Up Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins’ Arrival

Caitlin Clark changed the WNBA in just her rookie season. The Fever star set a variety of records while dominating the competition. Her performances gained the recognition of legends across the sport. Kevin Garnett spoke about Clark’s performance, including the precedent that she’s set. He also attributed two young prospects to be similar figures that can continue to grow the WNBA.

Garnett took to his ‘KG Certified’ podcast, to discuss how Clark didn’t just dominate, but changed how the game will be played in the WNBA. He said,

“The long ball is a part of the game now. Ain’t so much anything else. Playmaking and the long ball, and she does both of those on a high level. She makes a lot of those girls around her better. Her influence on the game is impeccable.”

The former Celtics legend accredited Clark’s deep range as a major factor in what the new normal will be in the WNBA. He compared her to the likes of Stephen Curry, in his contributions to the change in style of play within the NBA.

Clark led the entire WNBA in three-pointers made with 122. Additionally, her stellar playmaking thrived as she set the league’s single-season record for assists.

In the 2023-24 WNBA season, shooting many three-pointers has proven to be a recipe for success. There were only six teams that shot 1000 threes or more. Each team made the postseason except for the Mystic.

Clark’s ability to shoot has transcended the game, despite being her first season. Her success provided the ideal blueprint for a lead ball-handling guard. Garnett foreshadowed Clark’s influence to be further magnified once Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins are drafted.

“Wait till Paige gets here. I’m waiting for all them girls who got that long ball. Juju… It’s growing at a great development of that talent,” Garnett said.

As a result, the WNBA is in a special state. Clark gave the WNBA a glimpse of what the next generation of female hoopers can do.

Paige and Juju are the next stars of the WNBA

In the same fashion as Clark, Bueckers and Warkins have cemented themselves as generational players. Although they are still in college, that status will transition into their WNBA careers.

Bueckers is in her final season at UConn, and before her injury, she was the most sought-after prospect in women’s basketball. In her freshman season, she was AP Player of the Year. She can create off the dribble at the same level as Clark, as well as shoot from incredible range.

In the 2023-24 season, Paige averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists following an ACL injury that sidelined her the season prior.

On the other hand, Watkins proved in her freshman season that there is no player quite like her. She set USC’s single-game scoring record with 51 points. The USC star averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, en route to being named Pac-12 Rookie of the Year.

The two stars have displayed immense potential. Following the dominance of Clark right off the bat, the WNBA’s future is very bright, and fans look forward to seeing the influx of more talented players into the league.