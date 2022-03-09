“Jackie Moon and Semi-Pro got me through the dark days during my rehab”: Klay Thompson gets vulnerable as he describes warming up with Will Ferrell as a dream-come true

Warriors’ Klay Thompson had his dream come true as Head Coach Steve Kerr arranged for Will Ferrell to warm up with the team

The Golden State Warriors finally snapped their 5-game losing skid last night. After a week and a half long struggle, the Warriors finally managed to close out a game and secure their second win since the All-Star Break. As they hosted the Clippers, the Warriors came out of the tunnel with one thing on their mind: to secure a win. This was apparent, as they displayed a defensive clinic through the first three-quarters of the game. The Dubs held the Clippers to just 61 points through the first 36 minutes of the game.

It was a team performance, with rookie Jonathan Kuminga leading the way with his 21, 6, and 6. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson scored 20 points each, whereas Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins added 15 and 14 respectively.

Steve Kerr helped the team snap out of their funk, but in an unusual way.

Will Ferrell sent Kerr an email a while ago, and the Dubs’ coach didn’t believe it was him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0DExRADSla — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Also Read: “Is there any franchise record that Stephen Curry has yet to achieve?!”: The 2-time MVP records his 1,361st steal to surpass Chris Mullin as the Warriors’ all-time steals leader

Klay Thompson calls sharing a court with Jackie Moon a dream come true

Klay Thompson has been back for not even 2 months and was already under fire for not meeting some fans’ expectations. Thompson had a small slump after the All-Star game, but these are expected, after not being in action for over 2 and a half years. However, tonight, Steve Kerr helped him and the entire team’s morale by bringing in a beloved character, Jackie Moon.

For those who don’t know, Jackie Moon is a character played by Will Ferrell in the movie Semi-Pro. Klay is a huge Jackie Moon fan, and had dressed up as the character for Halloween 2018.

Klay Thompson Will Ferrell

🤝

Jackie Moonpic.twitter.com/XKzL0RRDdy — NBA Latam (@NBALatam) March 9, 2022

Tonight, Ferrell’s presence brought a much-needed boost to the team, and it showed from the get-go. The Warriors last night played with an intensity that they were lacking in their recent games.

After the game, Klay talked about meeting Jackie Moon,

Klay on warming up with Jackie Moon: “Dreams do come true” pic.twitter.com/ufsNVtqlmW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Klay then got vulnerable and shared how Semi-Pro helped him through tough days during his rehab.

Klay: “During my rehabilitation, when I would have some dark days I would put [Semi-Pro] on and it would make me smile” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nxZ94sKQ6z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Also Read: “I may be 50, but I’m still Superman!”: Shaquille O’Neal attempts to dunk on his 50th birthday, shows he still has more bounce than Dwight Howard

One hopes last night’s win was the spark the team needed to get back to their winning ways. They soon would get Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman back in the lineups, so that should help too.