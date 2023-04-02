Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Sixers Scoring Champ’s Injury Update For Sunday’s Game

With the 2023 NBA MVP race cutting close, Joel Embiid has a Giannis Antetokounmpo problem in front of him. The Sixers’ front-runner ducked the game against the top contender, Nikola Jokic earlier this week and upset fans and experts alike.

Now with the Bucks’ challenge ahead, will he take it head-on? Or is he going to dodge the smoke again while The Joker solidifies his 3rd consecutive MVP? The Serbian big man reclaimed the top spot following his 29th triple-double in the season which came against the Embiid-less Sixers.

Let’s see if he is available to play against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Joel Embiid is not on the injury list against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co

As per the Sixers’ latest injury update, only Tobias Harris is on the list as a “probable”. So, expect the 2022 scoring champ to suit up against the Bucks in an attempt to take back the top MVP spot as well as the #2 seed from the Celtics, who are 2.5 games ahead as of now.

Will this game be a statement of what lies ahead for the two teams in the Playoffs? It could be. If only, both 7-footers give their all and compete, assuming it to be an important rehearsal before the start of their postseason.

Can the Sixers take over the Celtics as the #2 seed?

They do have a game with the C’s before the end of their regular season campaign. That could erase a 1.5-game difference between the two.

However, all five games remaining for the Sixers in the regular season are against the top-8 teams in the East. Whereas, the Celtics play the Raptors twice and then the Hawks in their 3 remaining games.

Jayson Tatum’s team ran through the Bucks recently with a 41-point statement win. The Sixers are 2-2 in the last four games. We can do the math. The seeding of the top-5 in the East is probably sealed for the season.