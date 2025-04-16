Draymond Green Delivers Strong Jonathan Kuminga Statement Amid Locker Room Tension

The Golden State Warriors were forced to fight for their playoff lives on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but that didn’t need to be the case. The Dubs had the chance to secure a playoff series with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the regular season finale, but the Warriors dropped the contest in overtime.

Advertisement

Jonathan Kuminga was notably absent from the game—a DNP by coach’s decision. Kuminga hasn’t been the same player since returning from a midseason ankle injury, but to see him sidelined completely comes as a surprise. Steve Kerr’s refusal to comment on the fourth-year forward’s lack of involvement raised speculation that some tension is brewing in the Warriors’ locker room.

Kuminga also failed to tally a minute in Golden State’s close play-in victory, further insinuating that the 22-year-old won’t be part of the team’s playoff rotation. His DNPs came immediately after head coach Steve Kerr admitted the team’s new trio of Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler wasn’t working.

After the Warriors secured a playoff matchup against the Houston Rockets, Green spoke about his expectations for Kuminga in the coming days. “He’ll contribute… I think the challenge for him is to stay mentally engaged… I have zero doubt in my mind that he’s gonna help us in this series,” the Defensive Player of the Year favorite shared.

While Green believes Kuminga will find a way to produce in what could be a defensive showdown with the Rockets, the Dubs’ last two contests provided reasonable doubt about his future with the team. Even if he’s able to make a late-season turnaround, Kuminga could view the way he’s been treated as a reason to find a new home.

Jonathan Kuminga’s benching has long-term implications

Steve Kerr and the Warriors will make any necessary decisions to maximize their chances at competing for a title this year, but that could cost them an intriguing talent in the process. If Kuminga continues to watch games from the sidelines, it’s hard to believe he’ll be eager to return to Golden State for another run.

Kuminga is a restricted free agent this summer, and a talent of his stature is bound to have a handful of suitors. Time is running out for the Warriors to make a decision on someone who was once their most prized prospect. Golden State will either have to pay up or watch Kuminga leave, possibly to a rival playoff team.

The franchise’s acquisition of Jimmy Butler may make losing Kuminga easier to swallow, but the former Heat forward isn’t getting any younger. With their championship window quickly closing, the Warriors have found themselves in a predicament, choosing between their two timelines.