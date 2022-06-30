“Kevin Durant is ready for his next, next chapter!!”: NBA Twitter ERUPTS as $200 million-worth Nets star shockingly puts in trade request

Kevin Durant wants a move away from Brooklyn – who saw this coming?

Everyone who spoke about Kyrie Irving a few days ago knows the big fish was Durant. He was always the piece that made more sense, while Kyrie was just baiting. Causing Ky to get agitated enough worked wonders because he seemed to do something to Durant – he was ready to leave the second Boston walked all over them.

KD is just a man who likes to chill, smoke up, and go drop 50, while Kyrie was that guy who needed the camera to be on him at all times. Classic Scooby and Shaggy vs Daphne attitude. The show always was for Scooby, but Daphne thought she had the main girl moment – same with Irving.

Even though he opted into his 36 million dollar option, Durant had enough. He knew he was only staying because no one else was offering him that money, not because he loved the Net. KD left the Warriors and Steph Curry, to play with KI, just to be discarded like last night’s chutney.

Kevin Durant has the Suns as a preferred trade destination, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/2MPcoqqSL4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant knows his next stop – it has to follow a particular trajectory that may point out the next destination

Kevin Durant seems to be ready to continue his America tour – from the mid-west to the Bay area to the tri-state area, he’s been doing incredibly well. Logic dictates his next stop should either be the northwest, or the southeast where he would go next. Miami has been monitoring his situation for a while, while Damian Lillard just posted an IG story a couple of days ago.

Kevin Durant has a knack for making his moves theatrical – for a guy who says he’s mellow, he sure likes the drama.

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

Easy Money Sniper, the handle of the man who is about to break the NBA sphere for the next couple of days, until the location of his destination is known. Ja Morant thinks that the destination needs to be Memphis! Let the recruiting begin!

Time to RECRUIT KD to the Sixers🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 31, 2016

Troell was 6 years ahead of the curve, wanting to recruit the star man well before he even moved to the GSW. What did not happen then, could very well happen now.

Kevin Durant every time there’s a minor inconvenience pic.twitter.com/Icugb0Ouq9 — $amy 🇲🇦 (@samyyyy99) June 30, 2022

Warriors fans after seeing the KD news pic.twitter.com/8CCEfhRRZt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2022

His ex-teammates must be loving this news – he left them high and dry at the lowest point in their push to regain their title, and now he stands 4 years after, ringless. Kevin Durant may have left to win things on his own, but was tired of watching a fat James Harden and a diva Kyrie Irving. His leaving will make the Nets a poverty franchise again.

