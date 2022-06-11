“Draymond Green getting roasted on Twitter BY HIS OWN MOTHER is crazy!”: Mary Babers doesn’t spare the Warriors forward and podcaster for an abysmal game 4 performance against the Celtics 

No sparing your son if they are playing badly, Mary Babers Green roasts her son Draymond Green on Twitter after a forgetful performance.

Get ready boys and girls, it is almost time for Draymond Green’s podcast to drop. We can expect the Warriors forward to be self-critical and to call his squad the best team ever.

Those are just the usual. What is not usual is his constantly bad performance. Tonight was just another example of his drastic dip in form.

If anything, his pre-game shootaround was a big indicator.

Draymond Heating up in Warm ups

🔥🔥🔥 WATCH OUT pic.twitter.com/M9H5ZuNdl9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2022

He didn’t even score a point till the third quarter! To be fair, the Warriors become overpowered during the third, and even someone who is colder than the arctic can get a bucket.

After his abysmal performance, Draymond Green’s mother trolled him on Twitter

If your mother comes out and denies that you are not what you used to be, boy that sounds bad. In Draymond Green’s case, that might be true.

His mother Babers Green strongly suggested that she has no idea why her son is playing so poorly.

Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) June 11, 2022

Fans on Twitter were quick to react. It doesn’t happen every day after all.

Draymond Green getting cooked on Twitter BY HIS MOTHER is crazy pic.twitter.com/F2lOEEG0Iz — David Morrow (@_DavidMorrow) June 11, 2022

While at first glance it looks like a pure roast, it might just be a mom saying that she doesn’t care what the haters think. Draymond has built an HoF career and a few games don’t define his legacy.

Wishful thinking? We are not sure either. Regardless of this, the Warriors forward will be in a gleeful mood today. His superb stat line of 9-8-2 is something he can forget and head back to the Bay area.

