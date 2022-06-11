“Draymond Green’s podcast is rated 4.8, higher than his 4.6 points per game!”: NBA Reddit uncovers Warriors star’s embarassing stats vs Jayson Tatum’s Celtics

Warriors superstar Draymond Green has put up abysmal stats this season that pale in contrast to his Podcast ratings.

Draymond Green’s performances in the NBA Finals have been dreadful. There are no other words to describe it. Green has averaged 5.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in the series’ first three games.

In the first game in Boston, the Warriors forward scored only two points and played poor defense. Green also fouled out for the second time. In fact, he has as many points as fouls in the series thus far, with 15.

“I played like s**t” Draymond Green held himself accountable after his Game 3 loss to Boston. pic.twitter.com/J3JGrpVXc3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2022

Throughout the game, Draymond Green was spotted repeatedly attempting to get under the skin of Boston Celtics players.

Draymond Green’s two-point performance in Game 3 was one of his lowest among the thirty career Finals games he has played. Green has been averaging 6.9 rebounds, 8.7 points, and 6.3 assists before this series.

In between games, Green has spent a lot of time on his podcasts and making guest appearances.

Draymond Green’s stat lines in the 2022 NBA Finals have been abysmal

In the NBA finals, the Boston Celtics hold the upper hand, and the Golden State Warriors seem fragile in comparison to the Celtics.

Green’s finals performances have had a detrimental influence on the Warriors. During his appearances on his own podcasts and other shows, he has been highly outspoken and provocative.

Draymond Green in Game 3: 2 points

4 rebounds

3 assists pic.twitter.com/eGYC6PsOa6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 9, 2022

Draymond has had issues with former players and has gotten into fights with Celtics players during games. Green had his worst performance in his playoff career in game 3.

The Warriors forward has been averaging 4.6 points per game in the finals thus far.

Draymond Green’s podcast has a higher rating (4.8) than he has points per game against the Boston Celtics this year (4.6 in five total games)

Golden State is down in the series and will play game 4 in Boston tonight. Green will need to get his mind in the game because Curry, despite averaging 31 points per game, has looked helpless thus far this season.

Green will need to refocus on the NBA Finals rather than starting fights on social media.

