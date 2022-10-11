“He Did Not Aggressively Go to Jordan Poole!”: Draymond Green’s Mom Gets Unimaginably Controversial While Defending Him

Draymond Green’s mother comes out with her own analysis of the Jordan Poole fiasco

The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident doesn’t seem like it’s going to simmer down anytime soon. And it isn’t due to the two players themselves anymore.

At the end of the day, this was big, perhaps the biggest of a very wild offseason. And when that happens, there are going be different parties who have to answer questions as well.

And along with that, of course, the NBA community is going to have a lot to debate on, on every social media platform.

But, you see, that is fairly normal in this NBA business. However, when the mother of a player joins in with a strong, strong opinion, it proves to be a pretty sharp departure.

And given the strong personality she is, if there was any parent who was going to take flight in this situation, it would be Draymond Green’s mother.

Draymond Green’s mother, Mary Babers releases her very controversial opinion about the Jordan Poole incident

Draymond Green is popularly known as perhaps the loudest player in the NBA, right now. But not as popularly known is the fact that he gets that admirable confidence straight from his mom, Mary Babers.

The mother has likely already scolded Green for his behavior in private. But, when it comes to the public, she will always defend the man that has made her so proud.

The only problem with that is, she can sometimes get into it with fans on Twitter. And on this occasion, not only did she do that, but she also divulged a very, very controversial opinion of hers.

That wasn’t a Sucker punch. Dray didn’t aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what’s up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) October 11, 2022

And just in case a second viewing of the incident that sparked it all is needed, take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Frankly, we aren’t sure if the punch was a sucker punch, but the man clearly aggressively walked toward Jordan Poole. To add to that, while Poole was the one who pushed him, Draymond Green was the one to get face-to-face and chest-to-chest with him in the first place.

And to add to all of that, he was the one who threw the vicious punch that could have been very, very harmful.

Draymond’s mother isn’t wrong at all for trying to defend her son, in fact, it’s a sign of what an amazing parent she is.

But that opinion is clearly an incorrect one.

What were Draymond Green’s thoughts on the whole thing?

Draymond Green held his silence for a long time after TMZ released video footage of the massive incident. But, when he did decide to break it, here is what he had to say on the matter.

At the moment, Green is on hiatus from the team and is likely to return ahead of the start of the season. He is extremely unlikely to miss any regular season games, as the Warriors have elected to handle this internally.

