Draymond Green Highlights a Big Perk Young Warriors Players Get Because of Him and Stephen Curry

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrated sight guard Stephen Curry (30) after a play against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center | Credits- Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It’s a blessing to be teammates with Hall of Famers. Make that two, and it becomes a privilege. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who have won four NBA championships with Golden State, have carried the torch in the Bay Area for well over a decade. For the youngsters on the squad who are looking to emulate that level of success, it’s the perfect place to learn what it takes.

Advertisement

Both Curry and Draymond are now in their late 30s, meaning the future of Golden State lies in its young blood. One player in particular who has been turning heads is Brandin Podziemski. The 22-year-old star bleeds for the Bay Area. Not only that, he recently told The Athletic that his biggest goal is to earn the trust of his Warriors teammates.

Those words have been making the rounds and even caught the attention of Green. The four-time All-Star gave his own interview with The Athletic, where he commended Podziemski for trying to find his place in the locker room. That said, he also issued him a warning.

“To hear BP say that, it’s exciting,” Green said. “But as a leader, for him, you also understand what that comes with. And so with him I say: be careful. Don’t tell people too much. Because the more you tell people, the more they try to use it against you and tear you down.”

Green would later clarify that when the spotlight gets so big, the critics come out with pitchforks once you start to fail. Fortunately, he also thinks that is one thing the future ballers of the Dubs are trained to deal with thanks to his and Curry‘s leadership.

“Something our young guys haven’t had to deal with because we’re here — it’s like when things go wrong they don’t get crushed,” he stated. “We get crushed. But we’ve gotten crushed for years, so it’s fine.”

“When you start going through that, that’s a different thing that you have to deal with, and I think one of the benefits of being a young guy here is you haven’t really had to experience that. And I don’t want him to experience that before he has to, because that’s a heavy weight.”

When Green isn’t trash-talking opponents or punching his own teammates, he’s actually very well-spoken. It’s also pretty cool of him to look out for the team in a big brother capacity. Not only that, he clearly likes Podz, as he said this in the interview a few moments later.

“We all have the utmost confidence in him and what he’s going to become.” Dray doesn’t have to say things like this, but the fact that he does should make all Warriors fans believe that their franchise will be just fine whenever he and The Chef inevitably hang em up.

Podziemski’s attitude feels like a breath of fresh air for a team that’s used to the spotlight. The Warriors have always thrived on chemistry and trust, and hearing a young player talk about earning that respect says a lot about where his head is.

Draymond’s advice might sound a little tough, but it’s exactly the kind of wisdom that keeps Golden State grounded amid all the noise. More than anything, it shows that the Dubs’ culture isn’t just built on talent. It’s built on guidance, accountability, and a genuine love for the game.