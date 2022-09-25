Who is Boston Celtics’ team travel planner? Ime Udoka’s mistress allegedly planned Nia Long’s move while having the affair

The Boston Celtics are turning this rather dull and sullen off-season into the latest season of a reality TV show. Ime Udoka is in trouble.

The wheel just won’t stop spinning around Ime Udoka. His mistress was not only having an affair with him but was also helping Nia Long move! The outpour of news and sources citing the wildness of the story continues.

As more information on Ime Udoka and his alleged affair come to light, we can’t help but wonder if an award-winning wrote this or if is this actually real-life! As the saga twists and turns, questions have been asked about why the Celtics threw down such a harsh punishment.

The latest sources tell us that there is more to the story, and apparently, Udoka’s mistress was thoroughly involved in helping facilitate Nia Long’s move to Boston. Talk about a double agent!

Also read: Who is Candice Williams? Latest Celtics female staffer being linked to Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal

Sources claim Udoka’s long-time partner knows the identity of the female staffer. The alleged mistress was reportedly involved in Long’s move to Boston. https://t.co/Me0iK4a2VI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 25, 2022

Who is Boston Celtics’ team travel planner?

The latest is that Ime Udoka’s mistress was the Boston Celtics’ team travel planner. The organization has chosen to hide her name from all public records.

damn Ime Udoka slept with the Celtics’ team travel planner also she just helped Nia Long and the family move to Boston 2 weeks ago — SOUND (@itsavibe) September 24, 2022

And as per several reports, she even helped Nia Long move to Boston. We don’t know what a twisted form of compassion is that but to help the guy’s wife is up there.

Expose that “team travel planner” like y’all are doing Ime!!😡 @celtics — Misty Blue (@TheeCREAMbee) September 24, 2022

Twitter has been demanding answers, however, we don’t know what trials and tribulations await both of them. The name of the travel planner is also a big mystery we are looking to solve.

However, till we get more news, we will have to settle with the title. As for the latest turn in this saga, what do you think? Is there more than meets the eye? Stay tuned to this space for more news on the Boston Celtics and Ime Udoka.

Also read: Did J Cole ever have a crush on Nia Long? Twitter wonders after Ime Udoka allegedly cheated with Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch