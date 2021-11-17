“Draymond Green hit a 3 in Kevin Durant’s face and let him know”: Warriors DPOY taps the Nets superstar on his butt as he drains a long-range bomb over him

Draymond Green uncharacteristically shot a 3 right over Kevin Durant off the catch and drained, subsequently tapping him on the butt.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have had a storied history with one another, starting from the summer of 2016, leading all the way to 2021. Though they aren’t teammates anymore on the Golden State Warriors, it felt as though there was a bit of animosity between the two lingering from their time in the Bay Area.

However, in an interview with Green, KD and the defensive savant kept it real with one another and chopped it up over what went wrong during their time together on GSW. So, it’s safe to say that the 2021-22 NBA season will finally put to rest any rumors that Durant and Green are still ‘beefing’.

This reconciliation between the two multiple time NBA champs didn’t stop Draymond Green from torching his former teammate on a particular play however.

Draymond Green hits a 3 right over Kevin Durant.

Draymond Green isn’t exactly someone who’s known to be a knockdown shooter from distance. He did have a few seasons where he shot around 38% from beyond the arc on about 4 attempts a game but did so with several months of streaky shooting.

The past three seasons have seen him shoot less than 29% from long range so seeing Green rise up over Kevin Durant drain a 3-pointer off the catch is something that is quite unprecedented. Following this shot from him, Green and Durant walked back down the floor with the former tapping the 2x Finals MVP on his butt.

Draymond Green hits a 3 pointer over KD pic.twitter.com/piEnGkO0OK — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) November 17, 2021

Green is actually shooting quite well to start of this season as he’s knocking down 38.% percent of all his attempts from distance, excluding the ones he’s made in this game against the Nets. Green’s 3 over KD only added to the total 35 points the Warriors scored over Brooklyn in merely the third quarter of this game.