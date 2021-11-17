“To Giannis, aka The Greek Freak, continue to strive for greatness”: The Bucks superstar talks about the Lakers jersey of LeBron James he has framed in his house that includes a special message

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about the LeBron James LA Lakers jersey he has framed in his house. The autographed jersey had a special message from the King that Giannis would readout.

Probably one of the greatest exports from Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a generational athlete and an inspiration for millions across the globe. The Bucks superstar is coming off a championship season, winning the Finals MVP. Giannis has established himself as one of the top ten power forwards of all time.

The 2020-21 season was the Greek Feak’s litmus test to prove he was much more than a regular-season wonder. The two-time MVP passed the test and how, defeating the likes of Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul to bring the city of Milwaukee an NBA championship after five decades.

The superstar’s performance in Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals was one of the greatest Finals performances ever. Giannis had 50-points, 14-rebounds, and 5-blocks. The former DPOY made 17 of his 19 free throws.

Also read: “I have a framed jersey of James Harden”: Giannis Antetokounmpo denies any beef between him and The Beard

In a recent candid interview with GQ, Giannis spoke about his family, his perseverance towards the game, and the Bucks. During the interview, the Greek Freak gave a tour of his house and showed the framed jersey of some players he had hung on the wall. His most prized possession being that of LeBron James, which included a special message.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares the special message he received on an autographed LeBron James jersey.

Giannis has never shied away from acknowledging the greatness of his peers, whether it is Kevin Durant or LeBron James. Earlier this year, the twenty-six-year-old had stated that James continues to remain the best player in the world.

During his interview with GQ, Giannis gave a tour of his house that included showing some of the autographed jerseys he had framed in his basement. Some of the jerseys included Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Luka Doncic, and Anthony Davis.

However, one of the proudest moments of his career was James’ Lakers jersey that included an inscribed message from the King to Giannis. The message read,

“To Giannis, a.k.a The Greek Freak. Continue to strive for greatness every single day you wake up, brother. Love everything you represent to this game of hoops, and off the court as well. The limit is not the sky. Go beyond it.” LeBron had signed off with the sketch of a crown.

Via: GQ

Though James was rooting for Chris Paul during the Finals, he did congratulate Giannis on his Finals MVP performance.

Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA? He just lost 4 straight home games!”: Skip Bayless berates the 2021 Finals MVP for the Bucks’ poor start to the 2021-22 season

Seeing such stalwarts being appreciative of each other speaks volumes of them as individuals. Both Giannis and LeBron are generational athletes and an inspiration for millions.