‘Draymond Green is a cheater, he took so much money from me’: When Klay Thompson’s $70 million net worth took a slight bump thanks to Warriors star’s dominoes tricks

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are currently gearing up for a pivotal game five, but back in the day Draymond may have robbed Thompson of some money.

Both Klay and Draymond have been underperforming up to this point in the series. Green has been fouling more than he’s scoring this Finals, and his antics are getting in the way of what the Warriors want to do offensively and defensively.

Steve Kerr had to sub Draymond out in the fourth quarter of game four, and the strategy appeared to be successful. Green came back in to play the closing minutes, and he made a good impact, grabbing a clutch offensive rebound leading to a very timely assist.

Klay, on the other hand, hasn’t been as bad, but his shooting is definitely a point to be worried about. He’s only shooting 34.2% from the three point line and averaging a mere 17.3 points per game. For the Warriors second best player, that simply won’t cut it.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have won 19 NBA Finals games, tying Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili for the most by any trio over the last 30 years. pic.twitter.com/StIy9TgTwM — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 12, 2022

When Klay Thompson revealed how Draymond Green stole money from him

Klay Thompson through his career has built a decent amount of money for himself. Through deals with Anta, and his NBA contracts, Klay finds himself sitting at a cool $70 million net worth.

However, Klay could have slightly more money in his wallet had he not played dominoes so often with his teammate Draymond Green. Apparently, Green would keep cheating which hurt Klay’s bank account.

“All I [was] playing with this year was Draymond. He took so much damn money from me, I’m sick of that dude, man,” Thompson explainedn a Streamable back in 2021. “I’m never playing Draymond at dominoes again. He’s a cheater. He has a secret big five in his sleeve at all times. It’s crazy. See me on the bones. I haven’t gotten a win against Draymond in dominoes in years. Nah, that’s a lie, I won a series in San Antonio. But it’s been one, one win.”

Klay Thompson was not pleased with the way Celtics fans mocked Draymond Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/u1N2Ow7Gls — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) June 9, 2022

