“That’s still enough space for Steph Curry though!” : JJ Redick points out how Warriors sharpshooter is still in space to shoot despite Celtics bigs moving beyond the arc to defend him

JJ Redick was one of the elite sharpshooters in the NBA during his career.

Post-retirement, JJ Redick has made himself a reputable name in NBA analysis and reporting. First, with his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, and more recently with his forays into television punditry.

Redick has garnered attention for speaking up for fellow pros and not following a narrative. He’s swiftly become a fan favorite in the NBA media circles.

Redick who suited up for the Magic, Clippers, Sixers, and Pelicans notably, has featured prominently in discussions during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. His career redemption arc from being the archetypal Duke villain to lovable pundit has been a breath of fresh air.

As the Celtics and the Warriors face off in the NBA Finals, Celtics’ defense of Steph Curry has been under the microscope. The Warriors star has blitzed the Celtics, going off for around 34 points a game.

Zach Lowe of ESPN broke down various clips to analyze the different coverages used by Boston to guard #30. However, Redick had observations to add to the same.

What did Redick make of Boston’s defensive scheme?

Lowe made the observation that contrary to common belief, Boston’s bigs were sliding up and it wasn’t a traditional “drop” coverage that they offered.

It’s still space though — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) June 13, 2022

Horford for instance is pictured around two steps ahead of the arc as Curry approaches. It is here that Redick weighed in with his thoughts.

Formerly a three-point sniper himself, Redick pointed out that even then, the space afforded to Curry is lavish. For someone with as quick a release and range as long as Curry, even a big sliding two steps above the arc is separation enough.

Redick’s statement shows how ridiculously difficult it is to guard Steph Curry. Even with a defender as good as Al Horford sliding up, it does nothing to alter Steph’s decision-making.

With the NBA Finals poised for a photo finish, Boston may have to reconsider their switch-heavy scheme. As Redick points out, Curry would happily let fly if a switch to a big affords him the sort of space he has been afforded so far this series.

Will Boston and their bigs find a reprieve from the baby-faced assassin? Or is Steph going to continue obliterating them with his absurd shot-making?

