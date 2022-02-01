NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Stephen Curry suiting up against the San Antonio Spurs? Warriors’ issue availability report ahead of the back end of the back-to-back

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry would be rested against the San Antonio Spurs tonight, after a huge 40-point game last night

The Golden State Warriors made a cross-Texas trip as they got to San Antonio to face the Spurs. Playing the Spurs on the back-end of a back-to-back, the Warriors were expected to rest a few players. In a game that seemed like an easy wrap in the third quarter, the Houston Rockets gave the Dubs a run for their money, resulting in extended minutes.

The Dubs ultimately ended up winning the contest 122-108. However, the extended minutes messed with Steve Kerr‘s rotation plan for the back-to-back games. Putting their 6-game win streak on the line, the Warriors recently took out the availability report ahead of the game. As expected, Klay Thompson is out for the game at San Antonio. Stephen Curry played 38 minutes. Even though 38 minutes don’t seem like much, they are at least 5 more than what Steve Kerr would’ve had in his mind.

The Golden State Warriors are in a comfortable spot, 51 games into the season. They are 38-13, and on a current 6-game win streak. After a brief shaky period, they seemed to have found their footing again. Most coaches would like to build on the rhythm, and keep the streak alive. However, Kerr has seen enough to know when to play the long game. Keeping his players healthy is the priority over wins.

Keeping this in mind, the Dubs decided to rest Stephen Curry tonight. Along with Steph, Klay, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr, and Nemanja Bjelica are out tonight as well.

Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2022

With so many players out, it would be a great chance for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody to showcase their talents.