“Draymond Green lost $50,000 after tampering with Devin Booker”: Warriors superstar once had to pay a fine of 50k after telling Suns star to leave Phoenix

Draymond Green was fined half of a $100,000 for telling Devin Booker that he needed to leave the Phoenix Suns for his own good.

Draymond Green has never afraid to speak his mind. He has his own podcast on ‘The Volume’ so that should be an indication on just how much he loves to share his thoughts and opinions on various topics surrounding the NBA. Even during these 2022 Playoffs, the Warriors’ defensive stalwart has found time to hop on ‘Inside the NBA’ from time to time.

However, Draymond hasn’t allowed his part-time job as an analyst distract him from the matter at hand, that being winning another championship. The Golden State Warriors are currently up 3 games to 0 against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals off the back of Steph Curry averaging 28 points per game in the WCF.

Despite the historic collapse the Phoenix Suns had in the WCSF, NBA fans have been clamoring on about how they would’ve been a better match-up for the Warriors in the West Finals.

It would’ve been quite ironic if the Suns played the Warriors in the Conference Finals after what Draymond Green had to say about Devin Booker two years ago.

Draymond Green was fined $50,000 for tampering.

The Phoenix Suns figured something out in the NBA Bubble in 2020. Despite going 8-0 in the seeding games, they did not make the play-in. This prompted Draymond Green to go on a rant on ‘Inside the NBA’ about how Book needs to leave PHX so that he can finally start winning.

Ernie Johnson hilariously asks Green if he’s tampering to which Green says he just might be. Well, this one comment by the former DPOY cost him $50,000 by the NBA for ‘violating Anti-Tampering Rule when commenting about Devin Booker’.

Hilariously enough, the Phoenix Suns became championship contenders the very next season with their addition of Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder.