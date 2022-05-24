Basketball

“Draymond Green lost $50,000 after tampering with Devin Booker”: Warriors superstar once had to pay a fine of 50k after telling Suns star to leave Phoenix

“Draymond Green lost $50,000 after tampering with Devin Booker”: Warriors superstar once had to pay a fine of 50k after telling Suns star to leave Phoenix
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
‘Klay Thompson lost $30 million because of Kemba Walker’: When the Warriors star felt he was robbed of an All NBA, costing him millions of dollars
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Draymond Green lost $50,000 after tampering with Devin Booker”: Warriors superstar once had to pay a fine of 50k after telling Suns star to leave Phoenix
“Draymond Green lost $50,000 after tampering with Devin Booker”: Warriors superstar once had to pay a fine of 50k after telling Suns star to leave Phoenix

Draymond Green was fined half of a $100,000 for telling Devin Booker that he needed…