Basketball

“They now gon say I played more games than Michael Jordan or Dirk Nowitzki… Go debate with ya mama!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to climbing past NBA legends on All-Time Playoffs 3PM list

"They now gon say I played more games than Michael Jordan or Dirk Nowitzki... Go debate with yo mama!": Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to climbing past NBA legends on All-Time Playoffs 3PM list
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James have 7!": The Warriors superstar joins an exclusive club of players over 34
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"They now gon say I played more games than Michael Jordan or Dirk Nowitzki... Go debate with yo mama!": Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to climbing past NBA legends on All-Time Playoffs 3PM list
“They now gon say I played more games than Michael Jordan or Dirk Nowitzki… Go debate with ya mama!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to climbing past NBA legends on All-Time Playoffs 3PM list

Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to crossing Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan on all-time playoff 3-pointers…