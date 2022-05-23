“They now gon say I played more games than Michael Jordan or Dirk Nowitzki… Go debate with ya mama!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to climbing past NBA legends on All-Time Playoffs 3PM list

Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to crossing Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan on all-time playoff 3-pointers made

The Golden State Warriors moved to 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals last night. With the series moving to Dallas, the Warriors hoped to keep their momentum on the road. After falling down by 9 points, the Dubs took a 1-point lead before the half. They built on the same in the 2nd half, securing a 109-100 win.

Stephen Curry recorded his 2nd straight double-double, scoring 31 points and dishing 11 assists. Andrew Wiggins had a huge game, scoring 27 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and posterizing Luka Doncic. Draymond Green played an all-around game, and his performance was much better than Game 2. Green scored 10 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished 5 assists, got 2 steals, and recorded one huge block.

After the game, Green talked about the win, and said how it means nothing unless they win one more and wrap things up.

"To be one win away from the Finals is absolutely incredible, but in saying that, we're still one win away."

Draymond Green sounds off on him crossing Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki

After his one-made 3-pointer in Game 2 against the Mavericks, Draymond Green moved onto 150 3-pointers made in the playoffs. He crossed Mavericks legend, Dirk Nowitzki (149) while playing against the Mavs themselves. Quite poetic. Draymond also crossed Michael Jordan, who had 148 for his career.

However, there was a lot of noise and critique around this achievement. Draymond, as we know it, is not one to sit silently and take sh*t from no one. He took it to his story to talk about the same, after winning Game 3.

@Money23Green tell em!

"They gonna say I played more games or I was more open. Or my percentage wasn't as good… Or something. Go debate with ya mama"

It’s a big thing whenever you’re listed along with all-time greats like Dirk or MJ. People should stop trying to bring players down, and instead, appreciate them for their achievements.