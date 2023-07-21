“Follow Through”: ‘Salty’ Shaquille O’Neal Responds to ‘Old Granny’ Mocking His ‘52.7 Percent Career Free Throw’ Shooting’ Form

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players we’ve ever witnessed in the NBA. In fact, the 7ft 1″ big man is known as one of the best centers in League History, if not the best. He had an incredible game, inspiring fear in the heart of his opponents. However, there was one aspect where the Big Diesel lacked: his free throws. Shaq’s career 52.7 percent free throw shooting has been something that has plagued him even after retirement. We saw an example of the same when a ‘salty’ Shaq shared a video of an old granny teaching him about his free-throw form.

Advertisement

Through the course of his 19-season NBA career, Shaq missed 5317 Free Throws. It’s not like he did not work on the skill. In an interview with USA Today, Shaq once revealed he would not leave the gym unless he had 200 makes from the free throw line every day. Sadly, all that practice did not convert into in-game skills. However, an old lady at an eatery thought she could fix what NBA coaches and trainers couldn’t.

Shaquille O’Neal mockingly shares old lady’s free-throw advice

Shaq spent 19 seasons in the NBA, during which time his best free-throw numbers came during 2002-03. He made 62.2% of his FTs that year, averaging 10.8 attempts per game. However, he couldn’t sustain that number. Clearly, all his work with coaches and trainers did not get him anywhere.

Advertisement

However, an old granny at an eatery thought she had the answer to the problem: “Follow Through.”

She gave Shaq an example of how he should’ve held his follow-through. Unsurprisingly, Shaq wasn’t enthusiastic about this unwarranted lesson and saltily shared the same clip on his Instagram.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cu8Vf9-tkP3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

To go around and advice retired players what they could’ve done better makes no sense, especially when it’s been over a decade since they hung up their boots. We can see why Big Diesel wasn’t too happy with the same.

Shaq made only 1 three-pointer in his NBA career

Over the course of his 19-year NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal attempted 22 three-pointers. The only one of them he knocked down came during the 1995-96 season, when O’Neal had to fire a buzzer beater from beyond the 3-point line.

Advertisement

Despite going 1/22 during his NBA career, nothing has ever stopped Shaq from calling himself ‘Black Steph Curry‘, as he continues to ride the moniker whenever he can.