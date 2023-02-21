Stephen Curry, While Attending Cameron Brink’s Game With Daughter Riley, Made Few Pertinent Statements on Women’s Basketball

Feb 20, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry watches warmups before the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the UCLA Bruins at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

When you find an 11-year-old asking you honest questions about your opinions on women’s basketball, what do you do? For Stephen Curry, the answer is honest, heartwarming, and simple. He has always been about the game.

And this latest scoop proves that the Golden State Warriors superstar is among the people that will help the women’s game find more popularity. He was just seen attending his god-sister, Cameron Brinks’s game just a few days ago.

During the game, a budding reporter by the name of Ines Hill asked Steph an important question, “What does women’s basketball mean to you?”. Curry’s response is just wholesome.

Ines Hill, 11 and in fifth grade, wants to become a sports writer and just spent a moment asking Stephen Curry,”What does women’s basketball mean to you?” She also learned about Violet Palmer’s job as Pac-12 director of officiating. pic.twitter.com/Vh3Qnddhuc — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) February 21, 2023

An 11-year-old reporter asks Stephen Curry a very insightful question, his answer will delight you!

So, Ines Hill is just 11 years old and she wants to be a sports writer in the future. So, we decided to give her credentials as a reporter, since she did reveal this story to the world.

Ines’ question was directed at Steph and his love for the game. But what does a women’s basketball game mean to an NBA superstar? Curry’s response could not be more wholesome, he said,

“When I was growing up I played with a lot of young girls, we played a lot of pickup (games) together. I love that the game is growing & getting some more exposure. I grew up watching sports & now to drive awareness on how good the women’s game is, all that stuff matters.”.

Steph to Ines: “When I was growing up I played with a lot of young girls, we played a lot of pickup together. I love that the game is growing & getting some more exposure. I grew up watching sports & now to drive awareness on how good the women’s game is, all that stuff matters.” — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) February 21, 2023

Curry was in attendance to watch his god-sister, Cameron Brinks who is breaking records left and right. Curry was in attendance with his daughter, Riley Curry, and saw his Cameron break the Stanford blocks record.

Naturally, he had more to say about his fondness for the game.

“And I’m supporting family, too.”: Curry stress on the importance of family ties

Curry has always been a family man first. From his daughter interrupting press conferences 10 years ago to his youngest son, Canon stealing the limelight over the last two years, you could see his family involvement deepen with time.

His presence at the WBB game was no surprise. He missed the all-star break to spend time with his family and it is wholesome. In continuation to his answer for Ines, Curry added,

“I’ve had my daughters here with me to watch, I’ve had my son here with me to watch the game, and they love it. And I’m supporting family, too.”

The rest of Steph’s response to Ines Hill: “I’ve had my daughters here with me to watch, I’ve had my son here with me to watch the game, and they love it. And I’m supporting family, too.” — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) February 21, 2023

Wholesome. We would like to thank Ines for getting us this story. We hope that she does manage to start a career in sports writing and continue to ask important questions like these.

