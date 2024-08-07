Draymond Green Points Out That French Coach's Statement Refutes Rudy Gobert's 'Injury Claim'

It’s no secret that Draymond Green never misses an opportunity to fire shots at Rudy Gobert. He found another golden chance when France’s Men’s basketball team’s head coach Vincent Collet didn’t include Gobert in the starting lineup against Canada in the Olympics Quarterfinal. The HC allotted just three minutes to the French center.

After the game, Gobert revealed that he recently had surgery on his right finger, which limited his minutes. However, Green pointed out that France HC Collet himself has admitted that he benched Gobert as an adjustment to Canada’s lineup.

On The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward somewhat sarcastically admitted that it is difficult to figure out the real issue. He found Collet’s reasoning hard to overlook.

Green also highlighted how when the Center was introduced on the hardwood, France was unable to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Since the team’s ace Victor Wembanyama was also struggling, the Head coach decided that he couldn’t have both of his underperforming Centers on the floor at the same time.

Green then subtly hinted that between Wemby and Gobert one would obviously pick Wembanyama. Still, he found it odd that a squad, apart from Team USA, would choose to bench an elite NBA player like Rudy Gobert.

“We don’t know what’s true. I don’t think we have any reason to believe Rudy’s lying, except for the coach saying that it was for match-ups. In the three minutes Rudy checked in, Shai started going off,” Green said on his podcast.

“Wemby had a rough night. Coach said, ‘I can’t have both of my bigs not playing great.’ Well, you decide who gotta go… But to be taken out of the lineup on any other team in the Olympics as an NBA player, not named Team USA is kinda crazy.”

At the end of the day, the Frenchmen got the desired result as France prevailed 82-73 against the Canadians. They were able to pull through despite a below-par outing for both of their key players.

A rough offensive night for the two NBA Centers

The Canadian defense denied Victor Wembanyama quality looks throughout the game. He uncharacteristically shot 2/10 from the field for 7 points while committing three turnovers. But he made it up with his playmaking, rebounding, and defense. The Alien tallied 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block.

He rendered Canada’s frontline ineffective, providing a solid cover from all angles. On the other hand, it was a forgettable day for Gobert. In the three minutes of action, he grabbed just a rebound and didn’t bring the desired defensive effect.

His underwhelming performance can be a combination of both injury and a match-up adjustment. But in the end, his team advanced to the Semi-Final round. That’s the main thing.